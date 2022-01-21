Veris : awarded Sydney Metro Contract

Thursday, 2nd December 2021

Veris Australia has been awarded a contract of approximately $1 million to provide Subsurface and Utility Investigations services as part of the Sydney Metro West, Central Tunnelling Package.

The services, to be provided to Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd and Ferrovial Construction (Australia) Pty Ltd Joint Venture for the Central Tunnelling Package have an expected duration of three months, with works set to commence immediately.

The services will include Utility Investigations over five proposed station locations requiring QL-B Locating and Surveying, Slit Trenching and CCTV Dilapidation Surveys, which will be untaken by Utility Locators and Utility Surveyors from Veris Australia.

The project is looking to adopt an innovative way of providing reporting to the client, establishing a bespoke spatial data management platform for the management of the data and documentation deliverables.

The contract award continues Veris Australia's successful involvement on Sydney Metro, where it has an extensive record of project delivery on numerous stages of Australia's biggest public transport project.

Sydney Metro West will double rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD, with customers able to get from Parramatta to the Sydney CBD in around 20 minutes on a fast, safe and reliable driverless metro train. AUD$1.96 billion contract has been awarded to the Acciona Construction Australia Pty Ltd and Ferrovial Construction (Australia) Pty Ltd Joint Venture, to start tunnelling on the mega Sydney Metro West project.

Michael Shirley, Chief Executive Officer, Veris Australia commented:

"This is another great project win for our team in Sydney and is testament to the expertise and delivery record of our team in Subsurface Utilities Investigations for major transport infrastructure projects. It is the single largest package of subsurface and utilities investigation carried out by Veris in NSW.

"It demonstrates our continued capacity to support the delivery of the Sydney Metro, which to -date has included including the recent contract award for Southwest Metro Upgrades, as well as the delivery of Sydenham Station and Junction upgrades, Waterloo Station and Integrated Station Development, Sydney Metro City & Southwest (Stage 2) station excavations, and Sydney Metro Northwest and look forward to further opportunities on this project."