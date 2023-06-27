Letter From Our CEO

Dear Stakeholders,

Over the last two and a half years, we have significantly enhanced our Company's efforts to fulfill our stated commitment of creating 'Communities with Purpose' by implementing sustainable best practices across our portfolio and valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion across our company. In late 2021, as a part of our rebrand to Veris Residential, we introduced Embrace by Veris Residential, under which all our sustainability, DE&I, and philanthropy efforts reside. Throughout 2022, Veris Residential and our associates were honored to receive many awards for our team's dedication to being a responsible owner/operator, further solidifying our company as a leader in ESG.

Despite 2022 being our first year participating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), we earned a 5-Star rating with a score of 88 (out of 100). We were recognized among the highest 20% of the 1,820 participant companies globally and received a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of "A."

We are proud of all that we have accomplished on behalf of our stakeholders over the past 12 months. Looking ahead, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance our properties with amenities that meet our residents' sustainability-conscious lifestyle preferences, empower our employees with the tools they require to reach their full potential and mitigate our carbon footprint in support of our communities and the planet-all while creating value for our shareholders.

The Planet

Veris Residential committed to reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, an objective validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Last year, we shared that we were well on our way to meeting this target, with 2021 Scope 1 & 2 portfolio emissions standing 36% below 2019 levels. Building on

this momentum, we are pleased to report that we not only met but exceeded our 2030 goal, reducing like-for-like emissions by 54% as of year-end 2022 (compared to the 2019 baseline). Additionally, we surpassed our goal of reducing our energy consumption by 20% by 2030 well ahead of schedule, cutting consumption by 24% over the last three years.