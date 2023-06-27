2022 ESG Report
S E RV I N G P R O P E RT I E S, P E O P L E, A N D T H E P L A N E T.
Table of Contents
Letter From Our CEO
3
About the Company
5
About Veris Residential
6
Top 2022 ESG Achievements
8
Memberships and Awards
9
ESG Governance Framework
12
Materiality Assessment
14
Material Topics, ESG Risks and Opportunities
16
2022 Goals and Targets
17
The Environment
19
Climate Resilience
21
Sustainable Development
23
Sustainable Certification
24
Pathway to Decarbonization
29
Measuring Our Carbon Footprint
30
Reducing Energy Consumption
33
Circular Economy
38
Biodiversity
43
People, Culture &Community
45
Our Approach to Social Impact
47
Our People
48
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)
50
WELL Equity Rating
53
Employee Health & Well-Being
54
Training and Professional Development
56
Employee Engagement
59
Resident Engagement
60
Resident Sustainability Awareness Program
61
Our Communities
68
Health & Safety
70
Philanthropy
75
Ethics, Compliance &Governance
78
Board of Directors
80
Stakeholder Engagement
81
Ethics & Compliance
83
Responsible Supply Chain
86
Cybersecurity
88
ESG Data Tables
89
ESG Data Tables - Environmental
90
ESG Data Tables - Social
96
About This Report
98
About This Report
99
GRI Content Index
102
TCFD Disclosure
106
Glossary
109
Forward-Looking Statements
111
Letter From Our CEO
Dear Stakeholders,
Over the last two and a half years, we have significantly enhanced our Company's efforts to fulfill our stated commitment of creating 'Communities with Purpose' by implementing sustainable best practices across our portfolio and valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion across our company. In late 2021, as a part of our rebrand to Veris Residential, we introduced Embrace by Veris Residential, under which all our sustainability, DE&I, and philanthropy efforts reside. Throughout 2022, Veris Residential and our associates were honored to receive many awards for our team's dedication to being a responsible owner/operator, further solidifying our company as a leader in ESG.
Despite 2022 being our first year participating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), we earned a 5-Star rating with a score of 88 (out of 100). We were recognized among the highest 20% of the 1,820 participant companies globally and received a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of "A."
We are proud of all that we have accomplished on behalf of our stakeholders over the past 12 months. Looking ahead, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance our properties with amenities that meet our residents' sustainability-conscious lifestyle preferences, empower our employees with the tools they require to reach their full potential and mitigate our carbon footprint in support of our communities and the planet-all while creating value for our shareholders.
The Planet
Veris Residential committed to reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, an objective validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Last year, we shared that we were well on our way to meeting this target, with 2021 Scope 1 & 2 portfolio emissions standing 36% below 2019 levels. Building on
this momentum, we are pleased to report that we not only met but exceeded our 2030 goal, reducing like-for-like emissions by 54% as of year-end 2022 (compared to the 2019 baseline). Additionally, we surpassed our goal of reducing our energy consumption by 20% by 2030 well ahead of schedule, cutting consumption by 24% over the last three years.
With these milestones complete, we have been focused on significantly enhancing our disclosure with respect to Scope 3 emissions and are proud to cover more than 90% of our operational carbon footprint in our current disclosure. We have also set a new target to decrease our water consumption by 20% between 2020 and 2030. Further reducing our energy and emissions, as well as water consumption and waste generated, will be largely impacted by our residents' behaviors. For this reason, and as part of our broader resident engagement program, we have instated green lease amendments across 90% of our portfolio, outlining our residents' commitments to reducing energy and resource consumption.
We believe innovation in the real estate industry requires diverse perspectives, and as such, earlier this year, we became a strategic partner to Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Real Estate (MIT/CRE). By combining MIT/CRE's extraordinary resources and wealth of knowledge in the field with our practical, forward-thinking approach to managing multifamily properties, together we hope to research, develop and implement innovative solutions that advance and evaluate the future of multifamily real estate operations.
Our Properties
Nearly 60% of our managed multifamily portfolio was Green Certified (LEED® or equivalent) by the end of 2022, significantly more than the 42% achieved at the end of 2021. This milestone excludes our most recently delivered high-rise, Haus25, which is awaiting LEED® Silver certification.
We continuously solicit feedback from our residents related to their overall satisfaction and, more specifically, sustainability and wellness matters. Our recent survey showed that out of 1,300 respondents, over 90% are concerned about the environment. The vast majority are interested in our on-site sustainability programming and value the sustainability-conscious amenities available throughout the buildings and in their homes.
(continued on next page)
ESG REPORT 2022
3
As such, we continue to focus on offering a wide range of sustainability-conscious amenities to our residents, ranging from ENERGY STAR® appliances and ecobee® smart thermostats to EV charging stations, which are currently present in 65% of our portfolio. During 2022, we piloted composting at select properties and will expand this amenity offering more broadly throughout 2023. Additionally, we expanded the installation of SOURCE® Hydropanels to Haus25 and introduced hydroponic farming. After piloting the installation of urban beehives at RiverHouse 11, we have recently expanded the program, introducing beehives to 15 properties, further progressing our commitment to biodiversity.
Our People
We continue to advance our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DE&I, both inside the walls of Veris Residential and outside our doors in the communities we serve. This commitment is reflected in the WELL Equity Rating recently achieved by each of our managed properties, as well as our corporate headquarters. As the first multifamily company globally to achieve this rating across its portfolio, we continue to set the curve in creating environments where everyone can thrive.
We achieved gender equality at the management level two years ahead of our stated 2025 goal and have set a new goal of achieving 25% racially/ethnically diverse representation at the management level by 2025. We also conducted a third-party gender pay equity assessment, which reflected a pay gap of only 2%, demonstrating our equitable approach to compensation. Further reflecting our progress, earlier this year, Veris Residential was named a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. We have seen first-hand how the positive changes made at the Company have greatly impacted our people and culture, as evidenced by Veris Residential's certification as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.
The built sector has a significant impact on global carbon emissions, and as such, we strive to view our business through the lens of sustainability every day. We have taken meaningful steps over the past year to further mitigate our carbon footprint and combat climate change for the well-being of our residents, employees, suppliers,
and communities.
Every day, I am inspired by the Veris Residential team's commitment and enthusiasm. We are proud of the progress we made throughout 2022 and into this year and remain steadfast in our commitment to being a responsible, purpose-driven business as we seek to continue creating value for all our stakeholders.
Mahbod Nia,
Mahbod Nia, CEO, Veris Residential
Chief Executive Officer
ESG REPORT 2022
4
ABOUT THE COMPANY
THE ENVIRONMENT
PEOPLE, CULTURE & COMMUNIT Y
E THICS, COMPLIANCE & GOVERNANCE
ESG DATA TABLES
ABOUT THIS REPORT
About the Company
About Veris Residential
6
Top 2022 ESG Achievements
8
Memberships and Awards
9
ESG Governance Framework
12
Materiality Assessment
14
Material Topics, ESG Risks and Opportunities
16
2022 Goals and Targets
17
ESG REPORT 2022
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Veris Residential Inc. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 20:07:53 UTC.