2022 ESG Report

S E RV I N G P R O P E RT I E S, P E O P L E, A N D T H E P L A N E T.

Table of Contents

Letter From Our CEO

3

About the Company

5

About Veris Residential

6

Top 2022 ESG Achievements

8

Memberships and Awards

9

ESG Governance Framework

12

Materiality Assessment

14

Material Topics, ESG Risks and Opportunities

16

2022 Goals and Targets

17

The Environment

19

Climate Resilience

21

Sustainable Development

23

Sustainable Certification

24

Pathway to Decarbonization

29

Measuring Our Carbon Footprint

30

Reducing Energy Consumption

33

Circular Economy

38

Biodiversity

43

People, Culture &Community

45

Our Approach to Social Impact

47

Our People

48

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)

50

WELL Equity Rating

53

Employee Health & Well-Being

54

Training and Professional Development

56

Employee Engagement

59

Resident Engagement

60

Resident Sustainability Awareness Program

61

Our Communities

68

Health & Safety

70

Philanthropy

75

Ethics, Compliance &Governance

78

Board of Directors

80

Stakeholder Engagement

81

Ethics & Compliance

83

Responsible Supply Chain

86

Cybersecurity

88

ESG Data Tables

89

ESG Data Tables - Environmental

90

ESG Data Tables - Social

96

About This Report

98

About This Report

99

GRI Content Index

102

TCFD Disclosure

106

Glossary

109

Forward-Looking Statements

111

Letter From Our CEO

Dear Stakeholders,

Over the last two and a half years, we have significantly enhanced our Company's efforts to fulfill our stated commitment of creating 'Communities with Purpose' by implementing sustainable best practices across our portfolio and valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion across our company. In late 2021, as a part of our rebrand to Veris Residential, we introduced Embrace by Veris Residential, under which all our sustainability, DE&I, and philanthropy efforts reside. Throughout 2022, Veris Residential and our associates were honored to receive many awards for our team's dedication to being a responsible owner/operator, further solidifying our company as a leader in ESG.

Despite 2022 being our first year participating in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), we earned a 5-Star rating with a score of 88 (out of 100). We were recognized among the highest 20% of the 1,820 participant companies globally and received a GRESB Public Disclosure rating of "A."

We are proud of all that we have accomplished on behalf of our stakeholders over the past 12 months. Looking ahead, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance our properties with amenities that meet our residents' sustainability-conscious lifestyle preferences, empower our employees with the tools they require to reach their full potential and mitigate our carbon footprint in support of our communities and the planet-all while creating value for our shareholders.

The Planet

Veris Residential committed to reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, an objective validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Last year, we shared that we were well on our way to meeting this target, with 2021 Scope 1 & 2 portfolio emissions standing 36% below 2019 levels. Building on

this momentum, we are pleased to report that we not only met but exceeded our 2030 goal, reducing like-for-like emissions by 54% as of year-end 2022 (compared to the 2019 baseline). Additionally, we surpassed our goal of reducing our energy consumption by 20% by 2030 well ahead of schedule, cutting consumption by 24% over the last three years.

With these milestones complete, we have been focused on significantly enhancing our disclosure with respect to Scope 3 emissions and are proud to cover more than 90% of our operational carbon footprint in our current disclosure. We have also set a new target to decrease our water consumption by 20% between 2020 and 2030. Further reducing our energy and emissions, as well as water consumption and waste generated, will be largely impacted by our residents' behaviors. For this reason, and as part of our broader resident engagement program, we have instated green lease amendments across 90% of our portfolio, outlining our residents' commitments to reducing energy and resource consumption.

We believe innovation in the real estate industry requires diverse perspectives, and as such, earlier this year, we became a strategic partner to Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Real Estate (MIT/CRE). By combining MIT/CRE's extraordinary resources and wealth of knowledge in the field with our practical, forward-thinking approach to managing multifamily properties, together we hope to research, develop and implement innovative solutions that advance and evaluate the future of multifamily real estate operations.

Our Properties

Nearly 60% of our managed multifamily portfolio was Green Certified (LEED® or equivalent) by the end of 2022, significantly more than the 42% achieved at the end of 2021. This milestone excludes our most recently delivered high-rise, Haus25, which is awaiting LEED® Silver certification.

We continuously solicit feedback from our residents related to their overall satisfaction and, more specifically, sustainability and wellness matters. Our recent survey showed that out of 1,300 respondents, over 90% are concerned about the environment. The vast majority are interested in our on-site sustainability programming and value the sustainability-conscious amenities available throughout the buildings and in their homes.

(continued on next page)

ESG REPORT 2022

3

As such, we continue to focus on offering a wide range of sustainability-conscious amenities to our residents, ranging from ENERGY STAR® appliances and ecobee® smart thermostats to EV charging stations, which are currently present in 65% of our portfolio. During 2022, we piloted composting at select properties and will expand this amenity offering more broadly throughout 2023. Additionally, we expanded the installation of SOURCE® Hydropanels to Haus25 and introduced hydroponic farming. After piloting the installation of urban beehives at RiverHouse 11, we have recently expanded the program, introducing beehives to 15 properties, further progressing our commitment to biodiversity.

Our People

We continue to advance our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DE&I, both inside the walls of Veris Residential and outside our doors in the communities we serve. This commitment is reflected in the WELL Equity Rating recently achieved by each of our managed properties, as well as our corporate headquarters. As the first multifamily company globally to achieve this rating across its portfolio, we continue to set the curve in creating environments where everyone can thrive.

We achieved gender equality at the management level two years ahead of our stated 2025 goal and have set a new goal of achieving 25% racially/ethnically diverse representation at the management level by 2025. We also conducted a third-party gender pay equity assessment, which reflected a pay gap of only 2%, demonstrating our equitable approach to compensation. Further reflecting our progress, earlier this year, Veris Residential was named a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. We have seen first-hand how the positive changes made at the Company have greatly impacted our people and culture, as evidenced by Veris Residential's certification as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.

The built sector has a significant impact on global carbon emissions, and as such, we strive to view our business through the lens of sustainability every day. We have taken meaningful steps over the past year to further mitigate our carbon footprint and combat climate change for the well-being of our residents, employees, suppliers,

and communities.

Every day, I am inspired by the Veris Residential team's commitment and enthusiasm. We are proud of the progress we made throughout 2022 and into this year and remain steadfast in our commitment to being a responsible, purpose-driven business as we seek to continue creating value for all our stakeholders.

Mahbod Nia,

Mahbod Nia, CEO, Veris Residential

Chief Executive Officer

ESG REPORT 2022

4

ABOUT THE COMPANY

THE ENVIRONMENT

PEOPLE, CULTURE & COMMUNIT Y

E THICS, COMPLIANCE & GOVERNANCE

ESG DATA TABLES

ABOUT THIS REPORT

About the Company

About Veris Residential

6

Top 2022 ESG Achievements

8

Memberships and Awards

9

ESG Governance Framework

12

Materiality Assessment

14

Material Topics, ESG Risks and Opportunities

16

2022 Goals and Targets

17

ESG REPORT 2022

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Veris Residential Inc. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 20:07:53 UTC.