To Our Stakeholders,

As we embark on another year of progress at Veris Residential, I am proud to reflect upon all that we accomplished in 2023, culminating in the completion of our strategic transformation into a top-tier,pure-play multifamily REIT that is well positioned for continued value creation.

Over the past three years, Veris Residential has undergone a substantial evolution, achieving key strategic objectives that have fundamentally reshaped our company and operational landscape. We successfully executed $2.5 billion in non-strategic asset sales across 51 transactions and repaid approximately $1 billion in net debt, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning the company for enhanced resilience and flexibility to navigate a rapidly evolving market landscape. In parallel, we negotiated the early redemption of Rockpoint's preferred interest in the company; strategically grew our multifamily portfolio by nearly 2,000 units through four new developments and one acquisition; reinstated the dividend; and continued to build a best-in-class, vertically integrated operating platform underpinned by new personnel, processes and technologies.

This last year, during the final phase of our transformation, we sold over $660 million of non-strategic assets, including two hotel properties, five office properties and three land plots-the largest transaction being the $420 million sale of Harborside 1, 2 and 3, which set a record in New Jersey. In early 2024, we closed on the sales of Harborside 5, our last remaining office asset, as well as approximately $95 million of other non-strategic assets.

As we enter this next chapter as a multifamily REIT, we remain highly focused on three key areas to drive continued value creation: