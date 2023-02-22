Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veris Residential, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRE   US5544891048

VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.

(VRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
16.28 USD   -2.46%
07:31aVeris Residential Announces Stabilization of Haus25
PR
06:07aVERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:05aVeris Residential, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veris Residential Announces Stabilization of Haus25

02/22/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

750-Unit State-of-the-Art Jersey City Waterfront High-Rise Achieves Milestone Three Months Ahead of Schedule

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced that it has stabilized Haus25, a 750-unit luxury apartment tower located in downtown Jersey City.

Haus25 received strong demand from renters with nearly 150 leases signed during appointment-only previews prior to the launch of general leasing in April 2022. Demand continued to outpace expectations, enabling the property to stabilize in just 10 months (three months ahead of schedule). As of February 22nd, the property was 95.47% leased and nearly 93% occupied.

"The rapid stabilization of Haus25 speaks to our commitment to building innovative spaces that align with the needs of our residents, employees and the communities we serve while generating value for our shareholders," said Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer of Veris Residential. "Achieving this milestone well before anticipated, is a testament to Veris Residential's experienced team and investment in environmentally friendly design features and community-centric, responsible, and holistic living concepts that meet the lifestyle preferences of residents."

Globally-recognized firm Elkus Manfredi Architects designed the 56-story tower with LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council top of mind. The high-rise features interiors by award-winning Fogarty Finger and outdoor space design by landscape architecture firm Melillo Bauer Carman. These world-class features, coupled with the Veris Residential leasing and marketing team's expertise, enabled the Company to achieve asking rents nearly 14% over initial underwriting.

"Over the past 10 months, our Haus25 team has proven its ability to execute on our strategic action plan to successfully stabilize the property while maximizing rents despite an everchanging market environment," added Jay Minchilli, Senior Vice President of Operations and Asset Management of Veris Residential. "We are thankful for their hard work and look forward to building upon this leasing momentum in the months and years ahead as a pure-play multifamily REIT."

Haus25 is located at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Paulus Hook, close to downtown Jersey City. Leasing and marketing are handled by Veris Residential. For more information about living at Haus25, please call the leasing office 551-316-2150 or visit LiveHaus25.com.

About Veris Residential, Inc.
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit verisresidential.com.

For Veris Residential:
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
veris-residential@gasthalter.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veris-residential-announces-stabilization-of-haus25-301752559.html

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.
07:31aVeris Residential Announces Stabilization of Haus25
PR
06:07aVERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
06:05aVeris Residential, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
03:42aVeris Residential Q4 Core Funds From Operations, Revenue Decline
MT
02/21Veris : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21Earnings Flash (VRE) VERIS RESIDENTIAL Reports Q4 Revenue $86.2M
MT
02/21Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
PR
02/21Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/21Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December ..
CI
02/21Veris Residential, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.
More recommendations