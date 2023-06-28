Veris Residential recognizes the importance of sustainability and maintaining a focus over time on transitioning our portfolio and our development activities to a more green and resilient status. By "green" we mean buildings that in their design, construction and operation reduce or eliminate negative impacts, and possibly create positive impacts, on our climate and natural environment. By "resilient" we mean buildings that can withstand intense natural and human-made disasters.

In 2016 we established a policy that requires all new mid-rise and high-rise construction projects to meet some level of green building certification (e.g., LEED Silver or higher, Energy Star, etc.).

In 2021, we adopted a policy requiring that a Climate Risk Assessment be incorporated during the evaluation of any proposed development or acquisition. These requirements have the common goal of reducing environmental impacts while addressing longevity and resilience through understanding the climate related risks present at our specific building sites.

B U I L D I N G C E RT I F I E D

Our portfolio is separated into garden, mid, and high-rise communities. By policy, the following requirements hold:

High-Rise

All new high-rise community developments are expected to achieve either LEED Silver or higher or EnergyStar certification, and other certification programs can be considered. If a jurisdiction mandates a certification other than LEED or EnergyStar, the mandated certification will be pursued, and such pursuit may be in lieu of LEED or EnergyStar certification.