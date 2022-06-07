Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Veris Residential, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRE   US5544891048

VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.

(VRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
16.24 USD   +0.56%
08:52aVERIS RESIDENTIAL : Corporate Presentation
PU
07:25aVERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31Veris residential releases 2021 esg report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veris Residential : Corporate Presentation

06/07/2022 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J U N E 2 0 2 2

Statements made in this presentation may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward- looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial

items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate,"

"target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Q 1 2 0 2 1 N O I

Q 1 2 0 2 2 N O I

P R O F O R M A N O I ( 1 )

Suburban Office

Multifamily

Suburban Office

Multifamily

Waterfront Office

Multifamily

24%

39%

3%

64%

16%

84%

Waterfront Office

Waterfront Office

37%

33%

O P E R A T I N G

O F F I C E P R O P E R T I E S

L E A S E - U P

M U L T I F A M I L Y U N I T S

M U L T I F A M I L Y U N I T S

2020

2020

2022

2022

2022(2)

5,825

24

6,691

6

750

Note: The annualized Q1 2022 corporate NOI includes income (expense) attributed to entities not directly associated with assets in the portfolio. See Information About Net Operating Income (NOI) in Appendix.

  1. Represents annualized Q1 2022 Total Portfolio NOI assuming the recently delivered RiverHouse 9, Upton and Capstone at stabilized operations. It also excludes one remaining Suburban and one Waterfront office under contract and includes The James and Haus25 stabilized.
  2. Excludes a property under contract.

3

S T R A T E G I C A C Q U I S I T I O NS T R A T E G I C D I S P O S I T I O ND E V E L O P M E N T

Acquiring The James - a Class A, 240-unit property in Park Ridge, NJ - in an off-market transaction for $130M, or a 4.0% cap rate (expected to close in Q2 2022)

Successfully executed strategic disposals

  • Over $1B of gross proceeds from suburban office sales
  • Two Waterfront office properties sold and under contract for $590M
  • Land parcels sold or under contract for $155M
  • 866 units leased up and stabilized during 2021
  • Haus25 commenced leasing on April 6 and was 44% leased as of May 29

F I N A N C I N GO P E R A T I O N A L E N H A N C E M E N T SE S G

Completed refinancing of RiverHouse 9

Implementing technology driving

33% of the portfolio is Green certified

($75M) and Capstone ($135M)

revenue growth, reducing expenses and

Goal to reduce like-for-like Scope 1

$575 million of corporate bonds repaid

making our buildings smarter

and 2 Emissions by 50% by 2030

in 2021

validated by SBTi

4

S A M E S T O R E M U L T I F A M I L Y O C C U P A N C Y ( 1 )

100%

95%

90%

85%

80%

75%

70%

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2020

2021

2022

B L E N D E D N E T R E N T A L G R O W T H R A T E ( 2 )

20%

15%

10%

5%

-

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

(5%)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

(10%)

(15%)

(20%)

97.2%

20%

7%

16%

Same Store Occupancy

Same Store Q1 2022

Same Store Q1 2022

Q1 2022

as of March 31, 2022

year-over-year NOI growth

quarter-over-quarter NOI growth

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate

  1. 2022 includes The Emery.
  2. Excludes Urby, Station House and RiverPark at Harrison

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veris Residential Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.
08:52aVERIS RESIDENTIAL : Corporate Presentation
PU
07:25aVERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/31Veris residential releases 2021 esg report
PR
05/27VERIS RESIDENTIAL : ESG Report
PU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Veris Residential, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/04VERIS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
05/04Earnings Flash (VRE) VERIS RESIDENTIAL Reports Q1 Revenue $99.1M
MT
05/04VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/04Veris Residential, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 328 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,4x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 478 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,60x
EV / Sales 2023 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veris Residential, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,24 $
Average target price 18,43 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahbod Nia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Lombard Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tammy K. Jones Chairman
Anna Malhari Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey S. Turkanis Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIS RESIDENTIAL, INC.-12.13%1 478
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-8.59%16 500
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION6.57%9 224
DEXUS-7.01%7 998
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-11.13%6 893
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.53%6 765