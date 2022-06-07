Veris Residential : Corporate Presentation

Statements made in this presentation may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward- looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial

items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate,"

"target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.