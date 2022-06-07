Veris Residential : Corporate Presentation

Statements made in this presentation may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward- looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations and projections of revenue and other financial
items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate,"
"target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we might not even anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.
Note: The annualized Q1 2022 corporate NOI includes income (expense) attributed to entities not directly associated with assets in the portfolio. See Information About Net Operating Income (NOI) in Appendix.
Represents annualized Q1 2022 Total Portfolio NOI assuming the recently delivered RiverHouse 9, Upton and Capstone at stabilized operations. It also excludes one remaining Suburban and one Waterfront office under contract and includes The James and Haus25 stabilized.
Excludes a property under contract.
S T R A T E G I C A C Q U I S I T I O NS T R A T E G I C D I S P O S I T I O ND E V E L O P M E N T
Acquiring The James - a Class A, 240-unit property in Park Ridge, NJ - in an off-market transaction for $130M, or a 4.0% cap rate (expected to close in Q2 2022)
Successfully executed strategic disposals
Over $1B of gross proceeds from suburban office sales
Two Waterfront office properties sold and under contract for $590M
Land parcels sold or under contract for $155M
866 units leased up and stabilized during 2021
Haus25 commenced leasing on April 6 and was 44% leased as of May 29
F I N A N C I N GO P E R A T I O N A L E N H A N C E M E N T SE S G
Completed refinancing of RiverHouse 9
Implementing technology driving
33% of the portfolio is Green certified
($75M) and Capstone ($135M)
revenue growth, reducing expenses and
Goal to reduce like-for-like Scope 1
$575 million of corporate bonds repaid
making our buildings smarter
and 2 Emissions by 50% by 2030
in 2021
validated by SBTi
S A M E S T O R E M U L T I F A M I L Y O C C U P A N C Y ( 1 )
97.2%
20%
7%
16%
Same Store Occupancy
Same Store Q1 2022
Same Store Q1 2022
Q1 2022
as of March 31, 2022
year-over-year NOI growth
quarter-over-quarter NOI growth
Blended Net Rental Growth Rate
2022 includes The Emery.
Excludes Urby, Station House and RiverPark at Harrison
