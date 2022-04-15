Log in
    VRSN   US92343E1029

VERISIGN. INC.

(VRSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
215.40 USD   +0.03%
Internet Has 341.7 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Fourth Quarter of 2021

04/15/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the fourth quarter of 2021 closed with 341.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 3.3 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.1,2 Domain name registrations have increased by 1.6 million, or 0.5%, year over year.1,2

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 173.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 8.2 million domain name registrations, or 5.0%, year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the .com domain name base totaled 160.0 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.4 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 10.5 million domain name registrations at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Verisign publishes The Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Domain Name Industry Brief for the fourth quarter 2021, as well as previous briefs, can be obtained at verisign.com/dnib.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit verisign.com.

VRSNF

© 2022 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 All figure(s) exclude domain names in the .tk, .cf, .ga, .gq and .ml ccTLDs. Quarterly and year-over-year trends have been calculated relative to historical figures that have also been adjusted to exclude these five ccTLDs. For further information, please see the Editor’s Note contained in the full Domain Name Industry Brief.

2 The generic TLD, ngTLD and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD internationalized domain names, (ii) is an estimate as of the time the brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. Some numbers in the brief may reflect standard rounding.

3 The domain name base is the active zone plus the number of domain names that are registered but not configured for use in the respective TLD zone file plus the number of domain names that are in a client or server hold status. The .com and .net domain name registration figures are as reported in Verisign’s most recent SEC filings.


© Business Wire 2022
