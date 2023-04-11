Advanced search
    VRSN   US92343E1029

VERISIGN. INC.

(VRSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
213.69 USD   +0.52%
05:20pVerisign : 2023 Proxy Statement / 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/10Mark D. McLaughlin Joins Snowflake Board of Directors
AQ
04/05Insider Sell: Verisign
MT
VeriSign : 2023 Proxy Statement / 2022 Annual Report

04/11/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL

REPORT

DEAR VERISIGN STOCKHOLDERS:

OUR MISSION

Enable the world to connect online with reliability and confidence, anytime, anywhere

OUR VALUES

  • We are stewards of the internet and our Company
  • We are passionate about technology and continuous improvement
  • We respect others and exhibit integrity in our actions
  • We take responsibility for our actions and hold ourselves to a higher standard

Dear Verisign Stockholders:

In 2022, we achieved an unprecedented milestone, extending our track record of delivering 100 percent operational accuracy and availability for .com and .net resolution to more than a quarter of a century. We did this while effectively emerging from our pandemic work posture and smoothly transitioning to a next-generation hybrid model that allows us to execute on our mission while attracting and retaining exceptional talent.

We delivered solid financial results in 2022. Some of our financial highlights for the year are:

  • Revenues totaled $1.42 billion for 2022, up 7% year over year and the twelfth consecutive year of revenue and operating income expansion since divesting non-core assets.
  • The domain name base for .com and .net names ended 2022 with 173.8 million names, up 0.3 million net new names which presents a 0.2 percent increase over the base at the end of the prior year.
  • We repurchased 5.5 million shares, returning $1.03 billion to our stockholders. Since the company's inception, we have returned more than $12.8 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and $1.0 billion in special dividends.
  • Our balance sheet remained strong, with year-end cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at $980 million.

Every minute of every day, billions of people, businesses, governments, and service providers worldwide depend on the critical internet infrastructure we operate - including .com, .net, and the A and J root servers - for work, travel, essential services, safety, entertainment, education, and connecting to their digital lives. We take that responsibility seriously and have built our company mission and values around the principle of responsible stewardship.

Verisign's mission is about security and stability; not only in the operation of our critical internet infrastructure, but also in how we manage the business. Financial stability is also important for our customers, employees, and stockholders. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver on our mission.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Jim Bidzos

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

April 2023

NOTICE OF

2023 ANNUAL

MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT

2023

VERISIGN PROXY STATEMENT

2023

VERISIGN PROXY STATEMENT

(This page intentionally left blank)

2023

VeriSign, Inc.

12061 Bluemont Way

Reston, Virginia 20190 April 11, 2023

To Our Stockholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of VeriSign, Inc. ("we," "our," "us," or the "Company") to be held at our corporate offices located at 12061 Bluemont Way, Reston, Virginia 20190 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The matters expected to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting are described in detail on the following pages.

We are using a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows us to furnish our proxy materials over the internet. As a result, we are mailing to our stockholders a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials instead of a paper copy of the following Proxy Statement, together with our 2022 Annual Report. The Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials contains instructions on how to access those documents over the internet or receive a paper copy of those documents. We believe that this process will conserve natural resources and reduce the costs of printing and distributing our proxy materials.

It is important that you use this opportunity to take part in the affairs of the Company by voting on the business to come before the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote electronically via the internet or by telephone as described in the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials and under "Information About the Meeting- Internet and Telephone Voting" within the following Proxy Statement, or alternatively, if you have received paper copies of our proxy materials, please complete, date, sign, and promptly return the accompanying proxy card or voting instruction form by mail using the enclosed envelope so that your shares may be represented at the Annual Meeting. Returning or completing the proxy card does not deprive you of your right to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares.

Thank you for your continued support of the Company.

Sincerely,

/s/ D. James Bidzos D. James Bidzos

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

VERISIGN PROXY STATEMENT

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 21:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
