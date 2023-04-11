VeriSign : 2023 Proxy Statement / 2022 Annual Report

DEAR VERISIGN STOCKHOLDERS:

OUR MISSION

Enable the world to connect online with reliability and confidence, anytime, anywhere

OUR VALUES

We are stewards of the internet and our Company

We are passionate about technology and continuous improvement

We respect others and exhibit integrity in our actions

We take responsibility for our actions and hold ourselves to a higher standard

In 2022, we achieved an unprecedented milestone, extending our track record of delivering 100 percent operational accuracy and availability for .com and .net resolution to more than a quarter of a century. We did this while effectively emerging from our pandemic work posture and smoothly transitioning to a next-generation hybrid model that allows us to execute on our mission while attracting and retaining exceptional talent.

We delivered solid financial results in 2022. Some of our financial highlights for the year are:

Revenues totaled $1.42 billion for 2022, up 7% year over year and the twelfth consecutive year of revenue and operating income expansion since divesting non-core assets.

non-core assets. The domain name base for .com and .net names ended 2022 with 173.8 million names, up 0.3 million net new names which presents a 0.2 percent increase over the base at the end of the prior year.

We repurchased 5.5 million shares, returning $1.03 billion to our stockholders. Since the company's inception, we have returned more than $12.8 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and $1.0 billion in special dividends.

Our balance sheet remained strong, with year-end cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at $980 million.

Every minute of every day, billions of people, businesses, governments, and service providers worldwide depend on the critical internet infrastructure we operate - including .com, .net, and the A and J root servers - for work, travel, essential services, safety, entertainment, education, and connecting to their digital lives. We take that responsibility seriously and have built our company mission and values around the principle of responsible stewardship.

Verisign's mission is about security and stability; not only in the operation of our critical internet infrastructure, but also in how we manage the business. Financial stability is also important for our customers, employees, and stockholders. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver on our mission.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Jim Bidzos

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

April 2023