VeriSign : Political Contributions Report for January 1 2024 to June 30 2024
July 23, 2024 at 05:59 pm EDT
POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS REPORT
January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024
Any Political Contributions by VeriSign, Inc. ("Verisign" or the "Company") are made in compliance with its Political Contributions Policy (the "Policy") and applicable law. This Report covers Political Contributions made by Verisign during the six month period ended June 30, 2024, as well as the portion of payments made to trade associations of $25,000 or more and the portion of payments of any amount to 501(c)(4) organizations that were used for Electioneering (as defined in the Policy). The information in this Report has been reviewed with the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors.
TYPE
AMOUNT
U.S., State & Local Political Contributions
None
Contributions to 527 Organizations
None
Contributions Related to U.S., State & Local Ballot
None
Initiatives & Referenda
International (Non-U.S.) Political Contributions
None
TRADE ASSOCIATIONS AND 501(C)(4) ORGANIZATIONS
ORGANIZATIONS USING COMPANY FUNDS FOR ELECTIONEERING
AMOUNT1
None
None
The amount of the Company's payment used by the association or organization for Electioneering. Not the aggregate amount of the Company's payment.
