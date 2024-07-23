POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS REPORT

January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024

Any Political Contributions by VeriSign, Inc. ("Verisign" or the "Company") are made in compliance with its Political Contributions Policy (the "Policy") and applicable law. This Report covers Political Contributions made by Verisign during the six month period ended June 30, 2024, as well as the portion of payments made to trade associations of $25,000 or more and the portion of payments of any amount to 501(c)(4) organizations that were used for Electioneering (as defined in the Policy). The information in this Report has been reviewed with the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors.