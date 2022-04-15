Verisign Q4 2021 The Domain Name Industry Brief: 341.7 Million Domain Name Registrations in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the fourth quarter of 2021 closed with 341.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 3.3 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. 1,2 Domain name registrations have increased by 1.6 million, or 0.5%, year over year. 1,2

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2021, including:

• Top 10 Largest TLDs by Number of Reported Domain Names

• Top 10 Largest ccTLDs by Number of Reported Domain Names

• ngTLDs as Percentage of Total TLDs

• Geographical ngTLDs as Percentage of Total Corresponding Geographical TLDs

To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit verisign.com/dnibarchives.