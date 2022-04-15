Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VeriSign. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRSN   US92343E1029

VERISIGN. INC.

(VRSN)
  Report
04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
215.40 USD   +0.03%
Verisign Q4 2021 The Domain Name Industry Brief: 341.7 Million Domain Name Registrations in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

04/15/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the fourth quarter of 2021 closed with 341.7 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 3.3 million domain name registrations, or 1.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.1,2 Domain name registrations have increased by 1.6 million, or 0.5%, year over year.1,2

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the fourth quarter of 2021, including:
Top 10 Largest TLDs by Number of Reported Domain Names
Top 10 Largest ccTLDs by Number of Reported Domain Names
ngTLDs as Percentage of Total TLDs
Geographical ngTLDs as Percentage of Total Corresponding Geographical TLDs

To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit verisign.com/dnibarchives.

  1. All figure(s) exclude domain names in the .tk, .cf, .ga, .gq and .ml ccTLDs. Quarterly and year-over-year trends have been calculated relative to historical figures that have also been adjusted to exclude these five ccTLDs. For further information, please see the Editor's Note contained in the full Domain Name Industry Brief.
  2. The generic TLD, ngTLD and ccTLD data cited in the brief: (i) includes ccTLD internationalized domain names, (ii) is an estimate as of the time this brief was developed and (iii) is subject to change as more complete data is received. Some numbers in the brief may reflect standard rounding.

Disclaimer

VeriSign Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 16:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 436 M - -
Net income 2022 644 M - -
Net Debt 2022 470 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 639 M 23 639 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
EV / Sales 2023 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 903
Free-Float 30,8%
Managers and Directors
D. James Bidzos Chief Executive Officer
Todd B. Strubbe President & Chief Operating Officer
George E. Kilguss CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Burt Kaliski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger H. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERISIGN. INC.-15.14%23 639
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%202 353
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.04%175 642
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.21%96 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.37%96 108