Integrating VeriSilicon’s pixel processing IP portfolio into the high-precision, low-latency K230 chip

VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced the integration of its Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP ISP8000, DeWarp Processor IP DW200, and 2.5D Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) IP GCNanoV into Canaan’s K230 chip, the world’s first commercial mass production edge AIoT chip supporting the RISC-V Vector 1.0 standard. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the high-precision, low-latency edge AIoT solutions for a wide range of intelligent products, such as large-model and multimodal input edge terminals, 3D-structured light perception modules, interactive robots, open-source hardwares, as well as hardwares for smart manufacturing, smart home solutions and AI education.

VeriSilicon’s ISP8000 IP is capable of real-time processing of three or more streams of high-definition video. Its 20-bit depth pipeline architecture supports advanced image processing algorithms such as triple-exposure High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR). ISP8000’s optimized software collaborates seamlessly with the RISC-V processors to efficiently manage and schedule system resources. On the K230 chip, leveraging the RT-Thread real-time operating system and the performance and power advantages of the RISC-V processors, ISP8000 can perform real-time scheduling and efficiently run software under a dual-core processor architecture. It is perfectly compatible with the K230 Software Development Kit (SDK), supporting RTOS and Linux dual operating systems, achieving an optimal balance between real-time and non-real-time operations.

VeriSilicon’s DW200 IP not only precisely corrects distortions in wide-angle or fisheye lens, but also supports multi-channel downscaling output through low-bandwidth direct link mode, enriching user application scenarios, and is particularly suited for AI applications with diverse spatial output requirements. For MCU/MPU devices, VeriSilicon’s low-power 2.5D GPU IP delivers high-performance and high-quality vector graphics processing capabilities along with superior image output.

Hong-Gang Wang, VP of research and development at Canaan said, “Leveraging VeriSilicon’s advanced pixel processing IP portfolio, our RISC-V based K230 achieved leading performance and image quality compared with other edge AIoT SoCs in its class. This enables more edge device vendors to develop innovative products with broader market applications. VeriSilicon’s ISP is one of the key factors driving innovation in our edge AIoT SoCs.”

“RISC-V is increasingly important in embedded products. We have partnered with all leading RISC-V CPU IP vendors to ensure our comprehensive Glass-to-Glass (from camera-in to display-out) intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio collaborates seamlessly and efficiently with RISC-V architectures,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “Through our close collaboration with Canaan, the edge AIoT SoC K230 has achieved high image quality while maintaining low power consumption and latency. Moreover, K230 can support multiple sensors leveraging the advanced Multi-Context Management (MCM) feature of ISP8000, further enhancing its market competitiveness.”

About Canaan Inc.

Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN) is a leading provider of high-performance ASIC chips. With a diversified strategy centered on “blockchain + AI”, Canaan is dedicated to the research and development of high-performance ASIC computing chips, AI chips, and devices. As a Nasdaq-listed company, Canaan holds the distinction of being the world’s “first blockchain stock company” and the initial Chinese firm with independent intellectual property in AI chips to be listed in the US. Canaan is committed to harnessing ASIC technology to achieve its mission of “Super Computing Is What We Do, Social Enrichment is Why We Do”, positioning itself as a leader in high-performance computing for blockchain and AI.

For more information, please visit: canaan.io

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com

