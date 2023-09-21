VeriSilicon’s IP solutions optimized for demanding Robotics and AR/VR/MR applications

VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that Inuitive, a leading vision-on-chip processor company, has adopted its dual-channel Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP, featuring low latency and low power capabilities, into its mass-produced NU4100 vision AI processor. This integration brings outstanding imaging and vision experience to Robots, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), Drones, and many other applications.

Inuitive’s NU4100 is a highly-integrated single-chip with high-quality 3D depth sensing, enhanced AI processing and on-chip VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) capabilities. It can process large volumes of data from multiple 4K resolution cameras with low latency and low power consumption. As a powerful vision processor, it introduces an optimized embedded vision architecture that effectively combines a set of computing blocks including computer vision engine and deep learning (CNN) processing.

VeriSilicon’s ISP provides high throughput processing capability, catering to a wide range of applications for the NU4100 vision AI processor. It supports multiple cameras with multi-context management, HDR (High Dynamic Range), advanced noise reduction, and more, greatly enhancing the overall performance of the vision processor.

Dor Zepeniuk, CTO at Inuitive, says, “Our NU4100 high-performance vision AI processor has set a new benchmark in the industry with a unique set of combined 3D vision, AI and VSLAM capabilities. We greatly value VeriSilicon’s advanced technologies and services, and are working closely with them on roadmap processors to provide ultimate single-chip solutions for Robotics and various applications, addressing key vision challenges in the industry.”

Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon, says, “Robotics and AR/VR/MR applications represent the forefront of innovation driven by progressive technologies. With our comprehensive Glass to Glass intelligent pixel processing IP portfolio, and IP subsystems which leverage our unique FLEXA technology that delivers short latency from sight to video and AI processing, VeriSilicon will actively innovate in these fields through collaborations with our partners like Inuitive.”

About Inuitive

Inuitive’s disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, optimal size, and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning, location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers’ robotics, drones, AR, VR, MR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, please visit www.inuitive-tech.com.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com

