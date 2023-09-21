VeriSilicon announced that Inuitive has adopted its dual-channel Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP, featuring low latency and low power capabilities, into its mass-produced NU4100 vision AI processor. This integration brings outstanding imaging and vision experience to Robots, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), drones, and many other applications. Inuitive's NU4100 is a highly-integrated single-chip with high-quality 3D depth sensing, enhanced AI processing and on-chip VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) capabilities.

It can process large volumes of data from multiple 4K resolution cameras with low latency and low power consumption. As a powerful vision processor, it introduces an optimized embedded vision architecture that effectively combines a set of computing blocks including computer vision engine and deep learning (CNN) processing. VeriSilicon's ISP provides high throughput processing capability, catering to a wide range of applications for the NU4100 vision AI processors.

It supports multiple cameras with multi-context management, HDR (High Dynamic Range), advanced noise reduction, and more, greatly enhancing the overall performance of the vision processor.