  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    688521   CNE100004413

VERISILICON MICROELECTRONICS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.

(688521)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
66.90 CNY   -1.23%
01:01aVeriSilicon delivered multi-format hardware video decoder Hantro VC9000D supporting 8K@120FPS VVC/H.266 to customers
BU
03/14VeriSilicon collaborates with Microsoft to deliver Windows 10 to the Edge
BU
02/23VeriSilicon Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
VeriSilicon delivered multi-format hardware video decoder Hantro VC9000D supporting 8K@120FPS VVC/H.266 to customers

03/15/2023 | 01:01am EDT
Provide flexible and configurable video solutions for 8K Ultra HD videos, 3D panoramic videos, streaming media, and real-time video communication applications

VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced its multi-format hardware video decoder Hantro VC9000D is now available to support the decoding of the latest VVC/H.266 (Versatile Video Coding) video compression standard, providing flexible and configurable advanced video decoding solutions for data centers, HDTVs, high-end smartphones and other devices.

The newly-launched Hantro VC9000D comes with a multi-format unified architecture, supporting flexible configuration and performance scalability for multiple video formats. Its standalone VVC decoder, or a combination with other decoders for advanced video formats such as HEVC, H.264, AV1, VP9, AVS2, can achieve up to 8K@30fps performance based on 12nm process node, and 8K@60fps or 8K@120fps based on more advanced process nodes or in a multi-core mode. In addition, VC9000D also fully supports comprehensive legacy video formats including VP8, MPEG-4, VC-1, AVS/AVS+, and MPEG-2.

VVC/H.266 is the next generation of the HEVC/H.265 standard and aims to increase video compression rate by 30%-50% without sacrificing subjective video quality. It can provide better video technology support for new video types such as 8K Ultra HD videos, HDR, and 3D panoramic videos, as well as applications including adaptive streaming media and real-time video communication.

“Amid the rapid growth of centralized cloud computing, video as a primary means of communications between cloud and edge display devices, bandwidth optimization and high video quality are the key technology challenges when related applications are deployed, such as video conferencing, virtual cloud desktops, and cloud gaming,” said Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon. “VeriSilicon’s Hantro video transcoding solution has been adopted by three out of the top five internet companies in China and 12 of the top 20 cloud service providers worldwide. VeriSilicon is continuously integrating the latest technologies into its Hantro video solution to empower major internet and cloud platform providers. In the future, VeriSilicon will also introduce video technology solutions with higher performance and flexibility leveraging our innovative chiplet architecture, and advanced packaging technologies.”

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to testing and packaging in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service providers, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,200 employees.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 694 M 392 M 392 M
Net income 2022 72,2 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 193 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 453x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 33 300 M 4 849 M 4 849 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 56,8%
VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERISILICON MICROELECTRONICS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 66,90 CNY
Average target price 60,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target -9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei-Ming Dai Chairman & President
WenQian Shi CFO, Board Secretary, Director & VP
Zhi Wei Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board & Vice President
Wu Chao Chen Independent Director
Chen Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERISILICON MICROELECTRONICS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.51.80%4 923
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.15%566 342
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%438 784
BROADCOM INC.10.26%257 021
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.25%157 580
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.26.62%132 150