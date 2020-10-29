Verisk Analytics : Innovation Group and Verisk to collaborate to drive digital property claims adoption for global insurers

London - October 28, 2020 - Innovation Group, a leading global InsurTech and specialist insurance services business, has signed an agreement with Verisk, a leading data analytics provider.

This collaboration provides insurers with a consolidated, real-time view of the entire claim lifecycle. Verisk's Xactware solutions enable accurate management of repair estimates, remote video assessment, labour cost management and proactive issue resolution. Paired with Innovation Group's Gateway platform and its First Notification of Loss (FNOL), adaptive workflows and payments capabilities, clients can now take advantage of a robust set of tools to guide effective claims management for their policyholders and supply chain partners. With the combined solutions built on cloud-native technologies and open integration standards, the collaboration offers significant value to the industry.

The collaboration is live in Australia with Innovation Group providing a complete claims and assessment service. Early results show a turnaround of virtual assessment, estimation and reporting within 48 hours for low quantum home claims.

Mike Fulton, President of Xactware, said 'The combination of our technologies and processes will result in a best-in-market solution that can help insurers improve outcomes and achieve greater efficiencies in their claims workflows and greater satisfaction ratings among policyholders.'.

Tim Griffiths, CEO Innovation Group, said 'Innovation Group and Verisk are committed to supporting the global insurance industry as it confronts the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and evolving customer demands. Our Gateway platform is an extension of our global service offering and enables us to transform the claims experience to one that is truly digital and personalised. Our integration with Verisk leverages our joint technologies to achieve the best outcomes for our clients, and we are very excited about the global opportunities which will result from this collaboration.'