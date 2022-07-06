Log in
American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company to Streamline Claims Handling with Verisk's Solutions

07/06/2022
Insurer harnesses Verisk’s innovative full-cycle ecosystem of solutions to facilitate efficient, effective claims processing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., and JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing focus to improve claims-handling workflows, American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR Insurance) has adopted Verisk’s property claims-handling solutions. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global data analytics provider.

AFR Insurance will use Verisk’s property claims-handling ecosystem to help rapidly assign, inspect and settle property and contents claims; monitor and analyze company performance; and get valuable insight on severe weather events. By harnessing these powerful solutions — including Xactimate®, XactContents®, XactAnalysis® and Verisk Benchmark® — AFR Insurance will enhance its claims assignment processes and streamline claims inspections and estimating.

“After reviewing available products, we came to the conclusion that Verisk’s claims solutions offer the most diverse functionality and greatest flexibility of any currently on the market,” said Darin Miller, Director of Claims at AFR Insurance. “By incorporating these solutions into our workflows, we are able to process claims efficiently and effectively, better serving our policyholders.”

Verisk offers insurers insights, helps improve underwriting and claims outcomes, strengthens operating efficiency and combats fraud. Among its many solutions, Verisk offers computer software solutions for professionals involved in estimating all phases of building and repair. Thanks to a longstanding commitment to invest in research and development, Verisk property estimating solutions are used by many of the top property insurance companies and repair contractors in the United States and Canada.

“AFR Insurance is an exemplary insurance organization that cares deeply about its policyholders,” said Mike Fulton, president of Verisk property estimating solutions. “We welcome the opportunity to work with them and collaborate on ways to continually make the claims journey faster and easier for all parties involved in the process.”

To learn more, visit Verisk.com or afrmic.com.

About American Farmers & Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company
AFR Insurance provides auto, home, farm and life insurance with an emphasis on quality products and exceptional customer service. Affiliated with Oklahoma Farmers Union, AFR was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. AFR Insurance is available statewide and is recognized as a leading domestic insurance carrier in the state of Oklahoma.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.


