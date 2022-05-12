Log in
    VRSK   US92345Y1064

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
174.40 USD   -2.50%
Auto Insurers Aim to Streamline the Total-Loss Process with Verisk's New Lien Check Solution

05/12/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Database contributors can gain access to lender data through ClaimSearch®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurers can now aim to reduce the inefficiencies and challenges involved in settling total-loss vehicle claims with Lien Check, a new solution from Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK). The tool automatically provides claim handlers with critical lender data points to streamline the total-loss process.

Total-loss claims are often inefficient, as claim handlers must manually verify lienholder information and obtain payoff data, which delays settlement payments to policyholders. Lien Check provides critical lien holder data such as payoff amounts, title and registered owner information. The solution uses Verisk’s ClaimSearch® platform to automatically notify participating insurance carriers when lender data is available for a total-loss claim.

“This exciting new feature will facilitate the reduction of manual processes for both carriers and lenders to help simplify, streamline and automate the total-loss process,” said Carlos Martins, senior vice president of claim solutions at Verisk. “Connecting lenders and insurers digitally will help carriers provide faster customer service and take a significant step toward straight-through processing for total-loss vehicle claims.”

Lien Check can help solve communication challenges between insurers and lenders, which typically involves multiple phone calls, emails and faxes. The solution may be used to reduce inefficiencies by:

  • Filling in missing lienholder information
  • Confirming title status and registered owners
  • Providing payoff and interest per diem amounts
  • Facilitating electronic submission of guarantee of title, proof of loss and vehicle valuation report

The solution requires minimal to zero IT support for existing ClaimSearch subscribers by creating seamless data flow with a carrier’s claim system via APIs.

For more information, visit https://www.verisk.com/siteassets/iso-claimsearch/downloads/liencheck.pdf.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 052 M - -
Net income 2022 1 085 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 27 538 M 27 538 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 9,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 367
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 174,40 $
Average target price 204,80 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott G. Stephenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Anquillare Director-Financial Systems
Lee M. Shavel Group President, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Magath Senior Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-23.75%27 538
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-8.63%8 687
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.5.80%7 057
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-44.83%6 619
OTSUKA CORPORATION-24.41%6 043
REPLY S.P.A.-32.29%4 764