VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

News 
Data analytics provider Verisk nominates three new directors to board

03/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
March 21 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics said on Monday it would nominate three new independent directors and continue to reshape its business to focus solely on insurance, after hedge fund D.E. Shaw called for changes at the data analytics firm to boost its earnings.

Verisk's nominations include Jeffrey Dailey, an insurance industry veteran, Wendy Lane, former director at analytics company Corelogic and a board member of insurance firm Willis Towers Watson, and Kimberly Stevenson, a technology and finance expert.

Demand for insurance has soared against the backdrop of inflationary pressure and the pandemic.

Last week, D.E. Shaw, in a letter to Verisk's board, pushed for changes at the company and to focus on becoming a pure-play insurance data provider. The hedge fund said the company could achieve a 70% jump in stock price and double its earnings by 2025 if it focuses on expanding profit margins within the insurance business and ensures credible board oversight.

Verisk also said it expects to conclude the company's search for strategic alternatives to separate its energy business by September, with an aim to carry out a transaction before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


