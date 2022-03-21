Data analytics provider Verisk nominates three new directors to board

March 21 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics said on
Monday it would nominate three new independent directors and
continue to reshape its business to focus solely on insurance,
after hedge fund D.E. Shaw called for changes at the data
analytics firm to boost its earnings.
Verisk's nominations include Jeffrey Dailey, an insurance
industry veteran, Wendy Lane, former director at analytics
company Corelogic and a board member of insurance firm Willis
Towers Watson, and Kimberly Stevenson, a technology and finance
expert.
Demand for insurance has soared against the backdrop of
inflationary pressure and the pandemic.
Last week, D.E. Shaw, in a letter to Verisk's board, pushed
for changes at the company and to focus on becoming a pure-play
insurance data provider. The hedge fund said the company could
achieve a 70% jump in stock price and double its earnings by
2025 if it focuses on expanding profit margins within the
insurance business and ensures credible board oversight.
Verisk also said it expects to conclude the company's search
for strategic alternatives to separate its energy business by
September, with an aim to carry out a transaction before the end
of the first quarter of 2023.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)