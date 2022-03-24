Japan earthquake to cost insurers between $2 bln and $4 bln - Verisk

March 24 (Reuters) - The powerful earthquake that jolted
Japan's northeast coast last week is expected to cause insured
property losses between $2 billion and $4 billion, modeling firm
Verisk said on Thursday.
About $400 million to $820 million of the losses will stem
from damage to commercial and industrial properties, Verisk
said, citing reports that more than a 1,000 buildings were
impacted in the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.
Other losses include power and water outages, damage to
highways, rail lines and other infrastructure, as well as
short-term cancellation of some train service and supply chain
and production disruptions, the modeling firm said.
Located in the "Ring of Fire" arc of volcanoes and oceanic
trenches encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about
20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater. The
country also contends with tsunamis, typhoons, floods and
erupting volcanoes.
Despite its sophisticated tsunami warning systems, Japan was
caught largely by surprise by the 8.9 magnitude earthquake and
subsequent tsunami in 2011 that killed nearly 20,000 people and
destroyed a nuclear power plant.
