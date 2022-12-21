Verisk Analytics : Agrees to Acquire Swedish InsurTech Mavera, Continues Growth of Personal Injury Solutions Across Europe

LONDON, 21 December 2022 - Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire Mavera, a Sweden-based InsurTech firm with a strong regional presence and established customer base for its personal injury claims management platform. This addition of the Nordics personal injury market leader will support Verisk's expansion in Continental Europe and its continued growth as a technology and analytics partner to the global insurance industry.

Mavera, which was founded in 2008, has established an industry-leading position in the Nordic insurance market, thanks to its SaaS platform and data-driven approach that efficiently tackles complex personal injury claims while retaining the 'human touch'. The company's decision support platform is tailored to streamline claims assessments and decision-making, blending data with medical expertise from its exclusive network of medical advisers throughout the Nordic region.

"Mavera has found a perfect match in Verisk as a digitally-driven company working to add value to the claims process for insurance organisations and policyholders alike," says Roine Gabrielsson, CEO of Mavera. "I look forward to working with my new Verisk colleagues to blend our digital expertise, market knowledge and desire to innovate as we collaborate to push the boundaries of insurance digital transformation in Europe."

Mavera technology, capabilities and access to medical expertise represent a highly complementary fit with the Verisk ecosystem of personal injury and claims solutions. Last year, Verisk announced the acquisition of ACTINEO, a leader in the digitalisation and medical assessment of personal injury claims in Germany and Austria. This also includes ACTINEO's majority share of the joint venture subsidiary ANTEVIS, which offers innovative digital services for the medical codification and assessment of medical malpractice injury claims in Europe.

"The Nordics is a digitally mature market that is ripe for expansion and further transformation, and the Verisk ecosystem is primed to deliver this," says Olav Skowronnek, Managing Director for Continental Europe at Verisk Claims Solutions. "At Verisk, we're always keen to support a 'right touch' claims process where technology and data are used to support the expertise of claims professionals - and Mavera fits directly into that mindset. We're happy to welcome them to the Verisk team."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mavera

Mavera is a Swedish insurtech company. Since 2008 Mavera helps insurers streamline personal injury claims. Combining extensive industry knowledge with advanced AI technology Mavera makes the insurance claims process more accurate, efficient and compliant. Mavera decision support system (DSS) enables better decision making and business reporting for the customers, who are some of Europe's leading insurance companies. For more information, visit: Mavera.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Ali Herbert

201-469-3998

ali.herbert@verisk.com