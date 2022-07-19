Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verisk Analytics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRSK   US92345Y1064

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
175.50 USD   -1.86%
VERISK ANALYTICS : Collaborates With Magnifact to Help Integrate Groundbreaking Data Analytics Solution for Life Insurance Distribution
PU
07/13Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2022 Results on August 2, 2022
GL
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2022 Results on August 2, 2022
GL
Verisk Analytics : Collaborates With Magnifact to Help Integrate Groundbreaking Data Analytics Solution for Life Insurance Distribution

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 - Magnifact® is joining its award-winning insurance analytics capabilities with Verisk's top-ranked FAST technology platform to help carriers and their distributors gain a broader scope of real-time, data-driven insights and automation.

Enriched by data analytics that reflect deep expertise and experience in the field, Magnifact's AgentVizion™ solution and AgentVizion2GO mobile app form a digital experience platform that offers agents, brokers, third-party administrators and insurers greater visibility into all aspects of life and annuity distribution. Application programming interfaces (APIs) and web services will drive integration with FAST, which is embedded with growing numbers of life and annuity insurance carriers, to help enhance an increasingly powerful app.

"With Verisk's FAST technology, we've been able to build a new bridge into the agent-carrier ecosystem more quickly and efficiently than ever before," said Krish V. Krishnan, founder and chief executive officer of Magnifact. "Our vision is to deliver a 360-degree view of data and analytics for distributors and insurers alike, and this collaboration will promote a wider adoption of our unique and game-changing solution."

"This integration with AgentVizion further demonstrates how FAST can help connect different parts of the insurance value chain and inform more comprehensive strategies," said Tom Famularo, founder and managing director of Verisk's FAST. "From the largest carriers to nimble providers of support services for the industry, we can help reimagine processes and workflows with less time, money and staff resources-and a simpler path to self-sufficiency with the platform."

To support life and annuity insurers across the policy life cycle, Verisk has developed a suite of solutions that apply advanced analytics, automation and machine learning to existing and emerging data sources. The solutions are designed to help transform current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection and actuarial and portfolio modeling.

To learn more about Verisk's life insurance solutions, visit www.verisk.com/life.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global issues including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Magnifact and AgentVizion

Magnifact is a leading provider of SaaS-based DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry, with secure process standards backed by a SOC 2 Type II attestation. To learn more about Magnifact, visit Magnifact.com and the Magnifact Newsroom. AgentVizion is an award-winning, patented platform that allows insurance carriers, agencies and downline agents to accurately get a 360-degree view of their business across different distribution channels and product lines. The AgentVizion2GO mobile app further enhances the agent experience by leveraging native features including push technology, in-app notifications, and location sensitivity. AgentVizion2GO is available for iOS and Android and can be downloaded from the App Store and the Google Play Store. To learn more, visit the AgentVizion home page.

Media Contacts
Michelle Pantina
Verisk
551-500-7327
michelle.pantina@verisk.com
Ivory Banks
Magnifact
847-258-9149
press@magnifact.com

Disclaimer

Verisk Analytics Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
