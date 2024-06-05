JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSK) (“Verisk” or the “Company”), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced the results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 4, 2024 (the “Early Tender Date”) of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Amount”) of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”).



The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 21, 2024 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a detailed description of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is open to all registered holders (individually, a “Holder” and collectively, the “Holders”) of Notes.

The Early Tender Date results are summarized in the table below:

Title of Notes CUSIP / ISIN Number Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered Principal Amount Expected to be Accepted for Purchase UST Reference Security Bloomberg Reference Page(1) Fixed Spread (bps) Early Tender Payment(2) 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 92345YAD8/

US92345YAD85 $900,000,000 $469,627,000 $400,000,000 2.875% UST due 6/15/2025 FIT4 20 $30

(1) The page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager (as defined below) will quote the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Security. In the above table, “UST” denotes a U.S. Treasury Security.

(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase.

The consideration to be paid in the Tender Offer for Notes validly tendered and expected to be accepted for purchase as described in the Offer to Purchase (the “Total Consideration”) will be determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on June 5, 2024.

The company has been advised by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer (the “Tender and Information Agent”) that, as of the Early Tender Date, the principal amount of Notes listed in the table above have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, June 4, 2024 (the “Withdrawal Deadline”) has passed and, accordingly, Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer may no longer be withdrawn.

The Company expects to accept for purchase and make payment for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date on June 7, 2024 (the “Early Settlement Date”), subject to proration. Because the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered exceeds the Maximum Amount, the Company expects that it will accept validly tendered Notes on a prorated basis in accordance with the Offer to Purchase.

Because the Company expects to accept for purchase approximately the Maximum Amount of Notes, no additional Notes will be purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer after the Early Settlement Date. As described in the Offer to Purchase, Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned to the tendering Holder's account.

Holders of all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer will receive the Total Consideration, which includes the Early Tender Payment (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). In addition to the Total Consideration, Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.

The Company expressly reserves the right, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, to terminate the Tender Offer at any time prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 20, 2024 (the “Expiration Date”). The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum principal amount of Notes being tendered but the Tender Offer is subject to certain conditions, as described in the Offer to Purchase.

The Company has retained BofA Securities (the “Dealer Manager”) for the Tender Offer. Requests for assistance relating to the procedures for tendering Notes may be directed to the Tender and Information Agent by phone (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers only) or (800) 755-7250 (for all others toll free) or by email at verisk@dfking.com. Requests for assistance relating to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer may be directed to BofA Securities at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or by email at debt_advisory@bofa.com. Beneficial owners may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders with respect to, any Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase made available to Holders of Notes. None of the Company, the Dealer Manager, Tender and Information Agent or the trustee with respect to Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, is making any recommendation as to whether or not Holders should tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of their Notes in response to the Tender Offer. Holders are urged to evaluate carefully all information in the Offer to Purchase, consult their own investment and tax advisers and make their own decisions whether to tender Notes in the Tender Offer, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

