Verisk Analytics : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 14, 2022 (November 8, 2022)
Item 8.01
Other Events
On November 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (the "Company") authorized an incremental $3.5 billion of share repurchases under its existing share repurchase program. The Company is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock effective immediately. The remaining $3.0 billion of the incremental share repurchase authorization is conditioned upon, and shall be effective only after, the closing of the divestiture of the Company's Energy business pursuant to the terms of the Equity Purchase Agreement dated October 28, 2022 with Veritas Capital and the receipt of cash proceeds contemplated thereunder. All such amounts shall be in addition to the previously announced share repurchase authorizations remaining as of the date hereof.
Under the Company's share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares in the open market or as otherwise may be determined by the Company, subject to market conditions, business opportunities, and other factors. The Company has no obligation to repurchase shares under its share purchase program.
This authorization has no expiration date and may be suspended or terminated at any time. Repurchased shares will be recorded as treasury stock but will be available for future reissuance.
