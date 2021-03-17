Log in
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
Verisk Analytics : Cogitate Expands and Augments DigitalEdge Insurance Platform through Data Integration Partnership with Verisk

03/17/2021 | 11:00am EDT
MARIETTA, Ga., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions, a future-ready insurance technology innovator, has extended its collaboration with Verisk, a leading global data analytics provider, to expedite and enhance the digital experience throughout the insurance value chain.

Cogitate will source and integrate commercial lines data from Verisk into Cogitate's flagship solution DigitalEdge.  Cogitate will begin its integration with Verisk's commercial auto and small commercial data, and will continue with other lines of business, as it accelerates and enhances the user's digital experience. This integration will allow Cogitate's clients to access Verisk's innovative solutions, robust data, and advanced analytics, helping them increase automation, boost efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation.

This expansion signifies an unrivalled adaptable API opening for insurers, MGAs, and Wholesalers.  With predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, the user experience meets the rapid technological change in insurance as well as enabling a digital foundation for the future.  DigitalEdge does this with microservices, artificial intelligence and machine learning across functions, and low code/no code configuration (DIY with no IT help needed).

About Verisk®

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.comLinkedInTwitterFacebook, and YouTube.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

Additional Resources

Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform
Cogitate Digital Insurance
Cogitate Distribution Management 
Cogitate Intelligent Claims 

Media Contact:

Michael Palmisano
954 Digital, Inc. 
mike@think954digital.com

1904 Leland Drive, Marietta,
GA 30067 USA.

Web: https://www.cogitate.us/
Blog: https://cogitate.us/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cogitate-technology-solutions/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cogitate-Technology-Solutions-313805012108651 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ctsimumbai

All other registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective companies.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogitate-expands-and-augments-digitaledge-insurance-platform-through-data-integration-partnership-with-verisk-301249480.html

SOURCE Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
