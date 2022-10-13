Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verisk Analytics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRSK   US92345Y1064

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
169.74 USD   +0.98%
05:17pVerisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports
GL
10/12Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2022 Results on November 1, 2022
GL
10/12Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2022 Results on November 1, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports

10/13/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Both Property/Casualty and Life Insurance Solutions from Verisk Recognized for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been recognized by Celent as a “Luminary” for developing innovative solutions that help property/casualty and life insurers detect claims fraud.

Verisk placed in the top group of providers for Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality in the Celent Technical Capability Matrix, a new feature of the 2022 reports. The reports evaluated a total of 17 fraud-detection solutions for the property/casualty and life insurance markets.

“Verisk’s fraud-detection solutions are recognized as Luminaries owing, in large part, to their highly advanced functionality and ability to integrate with third-party data,” said Andrew Schwartz, an analyst at Celent and co-author of the report. “The outcome is a faster, smarter, and more accurate claims experience.”

Verisk’s anti-fraud solutions are supported by robust data sources, including ClaimSearch®, which contains more than 1.5 billion claims from across the industry. ClaimSearch includes data from both first- and third-party claimants as well as service providers, which is essential for insurers to detect and prevent fraud.

With artificial intelligence, image forensics, and automation, Verisk’s anti-fraud solutions help insurers quickly identify potential fraud and accelerate payments to the majority of policyholders with meritorious claims.

“Advanced analytics and automation are critical for insurers today, who are facing inflation, material and labor shortages, and new fraud schemes every day,” said Maroun Mourad, president of claims solutions at Verisk. “The recognition by Celent is a testament to how Verisk’s innovative, end-to-end solutions are helping insurers streamline workflows, improve claims management, and transform the customer experience.”

Learn more about Verisk’s claims solutions.

About Verisk    
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.


All news about VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
05:17pVerisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Cele..
GL
10/12Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2022 Results on November 1, 2022
GL
10/12Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter 2022 Results on November 1, 2022
GL
10/12Industry Leaders To Speak At Wood Ma : Americas 2022
GL
10/12Industry Leaders To Speak At Wood Ma : Americas 2022
AQ
10/12Verisk launches EV Database for UK and Irish motor insurance markets
GL
10/12Verisk launches EV Database for UK and Irish motor insurance markets
AQ
10/12Verisk Launches EV Database for UK and Irish Motor Insurance Markets
CI
10/11UBS Adjusts Verisk Analytics Price Target to $190 From $206, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/11Verisk Creates the (Re)Insurance Industry's First Geolocation Solution for Commercial a..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 041 M - -
Net income 2022 1 096 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 26 385 M 26 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,66x
EV / Sales 2023 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 367
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 168,10 $
Average target price 204,43 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee M. Shavel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Anquillare Director-Financial Systems
Elizabeth Mann Chief Financial Officer
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-26.51%26 385
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-43.33%11 848
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-27.80%6 363
OTSUKA CORPORATION-17.03%5 880
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-56.58%4 684
REPLY S.P.A.-40.68%3 825