  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verisk Analytics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRSK   US92345Y1064

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-13 pm EDT
180.96 USD   +0.46%
09:02aVerisk Marketing Solutions Launches "Real-Time Decisions" Product Suite
GL
09:01aVerisk Marketing Solutions Launches "Real-Time Decisions" Product Suite
AQ
08:05aVerisk Analytics Provides 2025 Financial Targets
MT
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verisk Marketing Solutions Launches "Real-Time Decisions" Product Suite

03/14/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Expanded Verisk data solutions power personalization and drive decisions, improving marketing ROI

Jersey City, N.J. and Philadelphia, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has launched a new product suite that helps marketers of considered purchases such as insurance make real-time decisions during inbound consumer interactions.

The new “Real-Time Decisions” product suite from Verisk Marketing Solutions empowers marketers to make split-second choices about how best to engage with consumers, enabling improved customer experiences and higher conversion rates.  

“Marketers and the analytics professionals supporting them need data available in real-time to inform instantaneous decisions that optimize consumer experiences," said Eli Schwarz, Chief Strategy Officer for Verisk Marketing Solutions. "Our Real-Time Decisions (RTD) suite of data solutions addresses that need through a single API call with immediate response times, enabling marketers in insurance and other considered purchases categories to improve the profitability of their inbound calls, leads, and website interactions.”

The Real-Time Decisions product line launches with five configurable features immediately available:

  1. Identity Scoring: Verifies the quality of contact data by scoring the accuracy of the identity.
  2. Attribute Enrichment: Provides insight into demographics, property ownership, financial characteristics, interests, etc.
  3. Lead Intelligence: Provides unique transparency into the origin and history of purchased leads.
  4. Guardian: Verifies Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) consent in advance of calling and obtains visual proof in the event of a complaint.
  5. Identity Completion: Turns fractional identity markers into complete identity profiles.

The launch of the Real-Time Decisions line follows a successful early adopter program.

“For the past six months, we’ve worked closely to gather feedback from strategic, trusted customers in insurance and other considered purchase verticals,” said John Park, senior product manager for Verisk’s Real-Time Decisions.  “Those customers have helped validate and prove out the core use cases for the solution that we believe will be most relevant to future customers across multiple industries.”

The most common use cases include:

  • Third-party purchased leads: Gain insight to verify the consumer-provided TCPA consent on the original web form; know the origin, history, and value of the lead; and confirm and supplement consumer-provided data on the lead form, while enriching insights on each consumer to know how best to personalize engagements.
  • First-party website forms: Leverage identity scoring to assess the validity of the contact data submitted by the consumer and personalize experiences in real-time by instantly enriching consumer profiles with a 360-degree view of their characteristics.
  • Inbound phone calls: Transform a single, fractional input, like a phone number, into a complete identity profile to enable personalized, real-time call routing and improve conversion outcomes.

The features delivered through Real-Time Decisions products are powered by the unique data asset ecosystem that Verisk Marketing Solutions has built through the acquisition and integration of Jornaya and Infutor. Jornaya’s proprietary network of over 55,000 comparison shopping sites combined with Infutor’s unique identity graph and people-based attributes enable Verisk Marketing Solutions to deliver the three key components of personalization – Who, What, and When – across all marketing channels. Bringing this information into a single source makes it easier than ever to manage consumer consent, mitigate compliance risk, and improve the efficacy and profitability of marketing efforts.

About Verisk Marketing Solutions
Verisk Marketing Solutions, a business unit of Verisk formed through the integration of Infutor and Jornaya, empowers marketers and platform partners to remove the guesswork around who, what, and when to reach out with personalized interactions aimed at engaging the right person, with the right message, at the right time. Verisk Marketing Solutions data integrates with marketers’ existing technology and evolves with consumers’ ever-changing behavior while maintaining the highest data security and privacy standards. To learn more about the consumer intelligence solutions available through Verisk Marketing Solutions, visit www.verisk.com.


Analyst Recommendations on VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 608 M - -
Net income 2023 749 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 27 994 M 27 994 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
EV / Sales 2024 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 180,96 $
Average target price 192,56 $
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee M. Shavel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth Mann Chief Financial Officer
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Magath Senior Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.2.57%27 994
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.4.38%13 624
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-2.36%7 145
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.21.79%6 910
OTSUKA CORPORATION12.15%6 631
REPLY S.P.A.5.33%4 497