Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verisk Analytics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRSK   US92345Y1064

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
200.12 USD   -1.02%
05:15pVerisk Names Bruce Hansen Chairperson of the Board of Directors
GL
05:11pVerisk Analytics Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance; Quarterly Dividend Maintained at $0.31/Share
MT
04:30pVERISK : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verisk Names Bruce Hansen Chairperson of the Board of Directors

05/03/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced that Bruce Hansen has been named Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective as of May 5, 2022. Hansen will succeed Scott G. Stephenson who, as previously announced, will retire from the company following Verisk’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

In connection with the Company’s ongoing activities to advance corporate governance and the previously announced intention to separate the roles of Chair of the Board and CEO, the Board of Directors elected Hansen, a current independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Stephenson will remain as a director until his retirement as of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2022.

“We’re pleased to name Bruce chair of the board,” said Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO, Verisk. “Since he joined the board seven years ago, Bruce’s deep background in technology, experience and leadership have been a great resource to the board and our leadership team during a pivotal time for Verisk. The board and I would like to recognize and thank Chris for his many contributions as the lead independent director and look forward to his continued contributions.”

Hansen has served on Verisk’s Board of Directors since May 2015. He brings three decades of experience building companies across the big data, artificial intelligence, analytics and fin-tech industries. He also has significant corporate governance expertise at both public and private-equity-backed companies. Hansen holds an MBA in finance from The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Art in economics from Harvard University.

Kathleen Hogenson will succeed Hansen as the new Chair of the Audit Committee. Additionally, as Verisk retires the lead independent director role, Christopher Foskett will assume the Chair of the Finance and Investment Committee, succeeding Samuel Liss. All new leadership roles will take effect on May 5, 2022.

Biographies for Bruce Hansen, Kathleen Hogenson and Christopher Foskett can be found here.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

###

Attachment


All news about VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
05:15pVerisk Names Bruce Hansen Chairperson of the Board of Directors
GL
05:11pVerisk Analytics Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance; Quarterly Dividend Maintained a..
MT
04:30pVERISK : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pVERISK ANALYTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04:11pVerisk Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:11pVerisk Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04/28Verisk Named One of UK's Best Workplaces™ and Best Workplaces for Wellbeing&trade..
GL
04/28Verisk Named One of UK's Best Workplaces™ and Best Workplaces for Wellbeing&trade..
GL
04/26Verisk Publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
AQ
04/25Wood Mackenzie scales renewable markets data reach as Canadian Solar joins Lens Power D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 034 M - -
Net income 2022 806 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 32 099 M 32 099 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 9 367
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 202,19 $
Average target price 224,92 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott G. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark V. Anquillare Director-Financial Systems
Lee M. Shavel Group President, Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Nicholas Daffan Chief Information Officer
Mark S. Magath Senior Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-11.60%32 099
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-5.75%9 082
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-39.63%7 398
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.10.06%7 340
OTSUKA CORPORATION-22.59%6 186
REPLY S.P.A.-20.87%5 547