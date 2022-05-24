Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Verisk Analytics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRSK   US92345Y1064

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.

(VRSK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:01 pm EDT
170.92 USD   +1.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verisk and Swiss Re Help Insurers Drive High Performance Auto Portfolios

05/24/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Jersey City, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, announced today that Swiss Re is using Verisk’s ISO DataCube™ to help auto insurers improve the performance of their existing books and unlock new business opportunities.

Using ISO DataCube, a dynamic tool that provides aggregate premium and loss experience data by line of business, Swiss Re's Motor Market Insights delivers customized data sets and bespoke analysis to help companies make smarter underwriting, distribution and marketing decisions and increase profitability.

“To grow in a sustainable way, insurers need speed to market and the ability to benchmark and focus on their competitive strengths,” said Duare Perez, Head of P&C Analytics Americas at Swiss Re. “By partnering with Verisk, we're delivering industry-leading data to our clients' doorstep that they'll use to their advantage."

Impact+, Motor Insights and other data analytics solutions from Swiss Re are designed to help companies more effectively identify trends, adapt their strategies and product development, benchmark performance against peers or the market and grow in a strategic way.

"We're excited to team with Swiss Re in leveraging the predictive power of aggregated insurance data," said Elliot Burn, vice president and head of actuarial and data products for commercial lines at Verisk. "In a data-rich world, we're changing the game so companies can write better business and write business, better. It's a powerful proposition."

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.


Michelle Pantina
Verisk
551-500-7327
michelle.pantina@verisk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
