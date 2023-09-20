ABUJA
19TH SEPTEMBER, 2023
SUBJECT - RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC
At the 46th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc ("The Company") held on Monday, 18th September, 2023 at Plot 497 Abogo Largema Street, Off Constitutional Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja - FCT, the following resolutions were duly proposed and passed:
- That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and the Reports of the Directors, the Auditor and Audit Committee thereon laid before the meeting be and are hereby received.
- That the appointment of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye as an Executive Director be and is hereby approved.
- That the appointment of Ernst and Young as the External Auditors of the Company be and is hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors in respect of the year ending 31 December 2023.
- That the following be and are hereby elected as Shareholder Representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company for the 2023 financial year:
- Mr. Olusegun James, Akintunde
- Mal. Usman Abaji
- Mal. Muhammed B. Alhassan
- That the following Non-Executive Directors retiring by rotation be and are hereby re-elected:
- Mrs. Priya Heal
- Hajia Yabawa L. Wabi mni
- That the remuneration of the Managers of the Company, as disclosed in the Audited Financial Statements for 2022 financial year be and is hereby disclosed.
- That the Directors of the Company be and hereby authorized to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2023.
- That the appointment of DCSL Corporate Services Limited as Board Evaluation Consultant of the Company be and is hereby approved.
- That the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized as follows:
- To take all necessary steps including, initiating and negotiating mergers and/or acquisition or any other form of business combination or arrangement with any company/companies or institution(s) whether foreign or local, for the purpose of shoring up the Company's capital, pursuant to the special resolutions of the shareholders of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (the "Company") passed at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on December 10, 2019.
- To approve, sign, and/or execute all documents, appoint such professional parties and advisers, take all such lawful steps, pass all requisite resolutions, and do such other lawful acts and /or things as may be necessary for and /or incidental to give effect to these resolutions.
- That the Directors be authorized to take all steps and do all acts that they deem necessary for the successful implementation of the above-mentioned resolutions.
FOR: VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC
SARATU UMAR GARBA
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Veritas Kapital Assurance plc published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 09:04:07 UTC.