ABUJA

19TH SEPTEMBER, 2023

SUBJECT - RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

At the 46th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc ("The Company") held on Monday, 18th September, 2023 at Plot 497 Abogo Largema Street, Off Constitutional Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja - FCT, the following resolutions were duly proposed and passed:

That the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, and the Reports of the Directors, the Auditor and Audit Committee thereon laid before the meeting be and are hereby received.

That the appointment of Mr. Sunkanmi Adekeye as an Executive Director be and is hereby approved.

That the appointment of Ernst and Young as the External Auditors of the Company be and is hereby approved and that the Directors are hereby authorized to fix the remuneration of the External Auditors in respect of the year ending 31 December 2023.

That the following be and are hereby elected as Shareholder Representatives on the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company for the 2023 financial year:

Mr. Olusegun James, Akintunde Mal. Usman Abaji Mal. Muhammed B. Alhassan

That the following Non-Executive Directors retiring by rotation be and are hereby re-elected:

Mrs. Priya Heal Hajia Yabawa L. Wabi mni

That the remuneration of the Managers of the Company, as disclosed in the Audited Financial Statements for 2022 financial year be and is hereby disclosed.

That the Directors of the Company be and hereby authorized to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2023.