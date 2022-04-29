VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE : EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 183RD MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Abuja: 29 April, 2022

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 183RD MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC HELD VIRTUALLY AND AT PLOT 497 ABOGO LARGEMA STREET, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, ABUJA ON 28 APRIL, 2022

The following resolution was proposed and passed accordingly:

1. That the Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for First Quarter, 2022 for the period ended 31 March 2022, presented to the Board of Directors be and hereby approved.

In view of this, the Closed Period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's First Quarter, 2022 Financial Statements to (NGX) and by extension, the general public. During the period all Directors, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, advisers of the Company, and their connected persons are restricted from dealing in the Shares of the Company.

Dated the 29th day of April, 2022

For: VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

SARATU UMAR GARBA

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser