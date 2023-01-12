VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Abuja: January 11, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (the Company) will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 by 10:00 a.m. to consider and approve the Fourth Quarter, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS).

Consequently, in compliance with Rule 17.18 (a): the closed period rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), the closed period commenced on January 1, 2023, and will remain in force until 24 hours after the 2022 Q4 UFS, and the 2022 Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December have been filed with the Exchange. During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, and adviser of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company when the trading window is closed.

For: VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Saratu Umar Garba

COMPANY SECRETARY