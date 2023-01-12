Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERITASKAP   NGUNITYKAP04

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

(VERITASKAP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
03:50aVeritas Kapital Assurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Q3 unaudited financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

01/12/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Abuja: January 11, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc (the Company) will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 by 10:00 a.m. to consider and approve the Fourth Quarter, 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS).

Consequently, in compliance with Rule 17.18 (a): the closed period rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), the closed period commenced on January 1, 2023, and will remain in force until 24 hours after the 2022 Q4 UFS, and the 2022 Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December have been filed with the Exchange. During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, and adviser of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company when the trading window is closed.

For: VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Saratu Umar Garba

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Veritas Kapital Assurance plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC
03:50aVeritas Kapital Assurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Q3 unaudited financial statements
PU
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Notification on resolutions passed at 3rd quarter board of dir..
PU
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Resolutions at 45th annual general meeting of veritas kapital ..
PU
2022VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC : Minutes of the general ass..
CO
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Notice of 45th annual general meeting of veritas kapital assur..
PU
2022VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC : Mixed general shareholder ..
CO
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 097 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2021 505 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net cash 2021 5 882 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 773 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,54x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Edore Egbaran Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mojeed Gbolagade Somorin Chief Financial Officer
Abe Nahim Ibraheem Chairman
Paul Ochea Ibe Head-Technical
Oyindamola Unuigbe Executive Director-Operations & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC0.00%6
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.35%47 150
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.21%44 908
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.92%41 578
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.17%36 660
SAMPO OYJ-2.83%26 198