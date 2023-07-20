Abuja: July 20, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

The Board and Management of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc "The Company" wish to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited, esteemed Shareholders, Stakeholders, and the general public that the Board of Directors of the Company will be approving the 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company by circularization.

However, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, by 10:00 a.m. to ratify the 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements and review the operational strategy of the Company.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders commenced with effect from July 1, 2023. Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

The 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements will be released through the Issuers' Portal of the NGX on or before 30 July 2023.

Thank you.

For: VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

SARATU UMAR GARBA

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser