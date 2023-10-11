Abuja: October 11, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING OF VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

The Board and Management of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc "The Company" wish to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited, esteemed Shareholders, Stakeholders, and the general public that the Board of Directors of the Company will be approving the 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company by circularization.

However, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, by 10:00 a.m. to ratify the 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements and review the operational strategy of the Company.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders commenced with effect from October 1, 2023. Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

For: VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

SARATU UMAR GARBA

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Nahim Abé Ibraheem (Chairman) Sen. Maj. General Mohammed Magoro OFR Priya Heal Yabawa Lawan Wabi, mni VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC Aminu Babangida Head Office: Plot 497 Abogo Largema Street, Oluwafunsho Obasanjo Off Constitution Avenue, CBD, Abuja. Emmanuel Etuh Lagos Office: Plot 173 Gbagada/Oshodi Expressway, Paul Oki (Independent Non-Executive Director) Opposite UPS Express Office, Gbagada Lagos Executive Directors +234 (0) 700-100-0500 +234 (09)-461 9900