Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERITASKAP   NGUNITYKAP04

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

(VERITASKAP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
10:18aVeritas Kapital Assurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/19Veritas Kapital Assurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31Veritas Kapital Assurance : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/30/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2023

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement

For the period ended 31 March 2023

Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended March 31, 2023

Table of contents

Page

Corporate information

3

Vision, Mission and Values

4

Our Commitments

5

Statement of significant accounting policies

7

Statement of financial position

42

Statement of profit or loss and other Comprehensive income

43

Statement of changes in equity

44

Statement of cash flows

46

Notes to the financial statements

47

Value added statement

92

Five-year financial summary

93

2 | P a g e

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement

For the period ended 31 March 2023

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Membership of the Board of Directors during the period ended 31 March, 2023.

1

Mr. Nahim Abe Ibraheem

Non-Executive Director

Chairman

2

Dr. Oluwafunsho A. Obasanjo

Non-Executive Director

3

Mr. Aminu Babangida

Non-Executive Director

4

Hajia Yabawa Lawan Wabi (mni)

Non-Executive Director

5

Mrs. Priya Heal

Non-Executive Director

6

Emmanuel Etuh

Non-Executive Director

7

Sen. Maj. Gen. M. Magoro (OFR)

Non-Executive Director

8

Mr. Kenneth Egbaran

Managing Director/CEO

9

Mr. Olusunkanmi Oluseyi Adekeye

Executive Director, Technical

10

Mr. Paul Oki

Independent Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

RE-INSURERS

Ms. Saratu Umar Garba

African Reinsurance Corporation

FRC/2019/NBA/00000019159

Continental Reinsurance Corporation

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

REGISTERED OFFICE

Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation

Plot 497, Abogo Largema Street,

Alwen Hough Johnson (AHJ) Limited

Off Constitution Avenue,

CK Reinsurance Limited

Central Business District

Meridian Risk Solutions Ltd, London

Abuja.

Score Re.

CICA Re.

ACTUARIES

O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting

(Consulting Actuaries & Chartered Insurers)

Suite 28, Motorways Centre

(Opposite 7UP Bottling Plant)

www.veritaskapital.com

1 Motorways Avenue

RC NO:

11785

Alausa Ikeja - Lagos, Nigeria

FRC REGISTRATION NO:

REGISTRARS

FRC/2013/0000000000717

Unity Registrars Limited

25 Ogunlana Drive

Surulere Lagos.

BANKERS

Unity Bank Plc

AUDITORS

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

Deloitte & Touche

First Bank Limited

(Chartered Accountants)

Fidelity Bank Plc

Civic Center Towers

Keystone Bank Limited

Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue,

Sterling Bank Plc

Victoria Island, Lagos.

Access Bank Plc

Tax Consultants

Pedabo Professional Services

FCT Abuja

REGULATORY AUTHORITY

National Insurance Commission

3 | P a g e

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement

For the period ended 31 March 2023

MISSION

To help our Stakeholders have peace of mind

VISION

To be one of the top Insurance Companies of choice in Africa

PRINCIPLES

Integrity

We will act with openness, fairness, integrity and diligence. We will always adhere to the applicable laws, regulations and standards of doing business.

Performance

We will promote a positive and challenging high performance culture. We will do this by encouraging personal accountability, development and measuring, reward and recognizing success.

Responsibility

We will act responsibly as individuals and as a Company. This applies to the management of our business, our approach to corporate interaction with key external stakeholders.

Values

- Working in teams

-Servicing our customers -Respecting each other -Being proactive -Growing our people

-Delivering to our Shareholders -Guarding against arrogance -Upholding the highest levels of integrity

4 | P a g e

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

Unaudited Financial Statement

For the period ended 31 March 2023

OUR COMMITMENTS

Customers

A satisfied and loyal customer base is core to our business.

We are committed to:

  • Delivering the consistent and reliable levels of customer service.
  • Acting with integrity, due care and diligence.
  • Communicating openly, honestly and with sensitivity and understanding.
  • Listening to our customers.
  • Handling complaints fairly and promptly.
  • Respecting our customers' rights to privacy and confidentiality.
  • Protecting our customers and our business from fraud.

Business Partners

We demand high standards from the companies we work with and believe that they should expect the same from us.

We are committed to:

  • Carrying out our business with fairness and integrity.
  • Being reliable and quick to respond.
  • Awarding contracts and selecting business partners solely on the basis of fair and objective business criteria and having regards to high ethical standards.
  • Respecting all obligations and confidentiality.
  • Protecting our customers and our business from fraud.

Employees

Motivated and skilled employees are critical to our success.

We are committed to:

  • Fostering a positive and challenging high performance culture.
  • Rewarding superior performance.
  • Encouraging personal development.
  • Encouraging a culture of frank and honest communication.
  • Encouraging teamwork and strong leadership.
  • Providing a safe and secure working environment.
  • Encouraging diversity and equal opportunities.
  • Ensuring that grievances and unethical behaviour can be raised without fear of discrimination.

In return we expect our employees to:

  • Act with integrity.
  • Take responsibility and accountability for their own actions.
  • Show support and commitment for change.
  • Focus their energy in getting the best from themselves and others.
  • Have the confidence and courage to act with conviction.
  • Show understanding for and meet external and internal customers' needs.
  • Show a relentless desire for success.
  • Create positive and effective working relationships.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veritas Kapital Assurance plc published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 14:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC
10:18aVeritas Kapital Assurance : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/19Veritas Kapital Assurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31Veritas Kapital Assurance : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 20..
PU
03/31Veritas Kapital Assurance : Sustainability report for year ending 31st december, 2022
PU
01/27Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
01/12Veritas Kapital Assurance : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC : Financial report
CO
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Q3 unaudited financial statements
PU
2022Veritas Kapital Assurance : Notification on resolutions passed at 3rd quarter board of dir..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 630 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2022 526 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net cash 2022 4 400 M 9,55 M 9,55 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 773 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,29x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Edore Egbaran Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mojeed Gbolagade Somorin Chief Financial Officer
Abe Nahim Ibraheem Chairman
Paul Ochea Ibe Head-Technical
Oyindamola Unuigbe Executive Director-Operations & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC0.00%6
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.39%41 839
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.80%39 131
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-16.13%38 914
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.01%30 464
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.17.68%27 778
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer