VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2023

Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the Period ended June 30, 2023

Table of contents

Page

Corporate information

Vision, Mission and Values

Our Commitments

Statement of significant accounting policies

Statement of financial position

Statement of profit or loss and other Comprehensive income

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of cash flows

Notes to the financial statements

Value added statement

Five year financial summary

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Membership of the Board of Directors during the period ended 30 June, 2023.

Mr. Nahim Abe Ibraheem

Non-Executive Director

Chairman

Dr. Oluwafunsho A. Obasanjo

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Aminu Babangida

Non-Executive Director

Hajia Yabawa Lawan Wabi (mni)

Non-Executive Director

Mrs Priya Heal

Non-Executive Director

Emmanuel Etuh

Non-Executive Director

Sen. Maj. Gen. M. Magoro (OFR)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kenneth Egbaran

Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Paul Oki

Independent Non-Executive Director

COMPANY SECRETARY

RE-INSURERS

Ms. Saratu Umar Garba

African Reinsurance Corporation

FRC/2019/NBA/00000019159

Continental Reinsurance Corporation

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

REGISTERED OFFICE

Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation

Plot 497, Abogo Largema Street,

Alwen Hough Johnson (AHJ) Limited

Off Constitution Avenue,

CK Reinsurance Limited

Central Business District

Meridian Risk Solutions Ltd, London

Abuja.

Score Re.

CICA Re.

ACTUARIES

O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting

(Consulting Actuaries & Chartered Insurers)

Suite 28, Motorways Centre

(Opposite 7UP Bottling Plant)

www.veritaskapital.com

1 Motorways Avenue

RC NO: 11785

Alausa Ikeja - Lagos, Nigeria

FRC REGISTRATION NO:

REGISTRARS

FRC/2013/0000000000717

Unity Registrars Limited

25 Ogunlana Drive

Surulere Lagos.

BANKERS

Unity Bank Plc

AUDITORS

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

Deloitte & Touche

First Bank Limited

(Chartered Accountants)

Fidelity Bank Plc

Civic Center Towers

Keystone Bank Limited

Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue,

Sterling Bank Plc

Victoria Island, Lagos.

Access Bank Plc

Tax Consultants

Pedabo Professional Services

Lagos

REGULATORY AUTHORITY

National Insurance Commission

MISSION

To help our Stakeholders have peace of mind

VISION

To be one of the top Insurance Companies of choice in Africa

PRINCIPLES

Integrity

We will act with openness, fairness, integrity and diligence. We will always adhere to the applicable laws, regulations and standards of doing business.

Performance

We will promote a positive and challenging high performance culture. We will do this by encouraging personal accountability, development and measuring, reward and recognizing success.

Responsibilty

We will act responsibly as individuals and as a Company. This applies to the management of our business, our approach to corporate interaction with key external stakeholders.

Values

- Working in teams

-Servicing our Customers -Respecting each other -Being proactive -Growing our people

-Delivering to our Shareholders -Guarding against arrogance -Upholding the highest levels of integrity

OUR COMMITMENTS

Customers

A satisfied and loyal customer base is core to our business.

We are committed to:

  • Delivering the consistent and reliable levels of customer service.
  • Acting with integrity, due care and diligence.
  • Communicating openly, honestly and with sensitivity and understanding.
  • Listening to our customers.
  • Handling complaints fairly and promptly.
  • Respecting our customers' rights to privacy and confidentiality.
  • Protecting our customers and our business from fraud.

Business Partners

We demand high standards from the companies we work with and believe that they should expect the same from us.

We are committed to:

  • Carrying out our business with fairness and integrity.
  • Being reliable and quick to respond.
  • Awarding contracts and selecting business partners solely on the basis of fair and objective business criteria and having regards to high ethical standards.
  • Respecting all obligations and confidentiality.
  • Protecting our customers and our business from fraud.

Employees

Motivated and skilled employees are critical to our success.

We are committed to:

  • Fostering a positive and challenging high performance culture.
  • Rewarding superior performance.
  • Encouraging personal development.
  • Encouraging a culture of frank and honest communication.
  • Encouraging teamwork and strong leadership.
  • Providing a safe and secure working environment.
  • Encouraging diversity and equal opportunities.
  • Ensuring that grievances and unethical behaviour can be raised without fear of discrimination.

In return we expect our employees to:

  • Act with integrity.
  • Take responsibility and accountability for their own actions.
  • Show support and commitment for change.
  • Focus their energy in getting the best from themselves and others.
  • Have the confidence and courage to act with conviction.
  • Show understanding for and meet external and internal customers needs.
  • Show a relentless desire for success.
  • Create positive and effective working relationships.

