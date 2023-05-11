|
Verite : April 2023 Flash Report vs. LY
May 11, 2023
April 2023 Flash Report vs. LY
Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.
Representative : Jhaveri Arpan
（Code number : 9904 Standard Tokyo）
Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 045（415）8870
Total
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
Total
|
|
Footfall
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
Customer
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
Existing
|
|
Footfall
|
Store
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
Customer
|
|
Spend
|
|
2023
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
1st Q
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
2nd Q
|
1st H
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
3rd Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.1%
|
|
|
100.1%
|
|
|
|
|
100.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.4%
|
|
|
93.4%
|
|
|
|
|
93.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107.2%
|
|
|
107.2%
|
|
|
|
|
107.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.8%
|
|
|
95.8%
|
|
|
|
|
95.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.8%
|
|
|
89.8%
|
|
|
|
|
89.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106.7%
|
|
|
106.7%
|
|
|
|
|
106.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2024
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
4th Q
|
2nd H
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.1%
93.4%
107.2%
95.8%
89.8%
106.7%
（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2022/23 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY
The Number of Stores
Number of stores
as of the end of month
Number of existing stores
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
+3
82
+3
3
0
1
0
15
+0
92
Store Summary
・April 3rd ;
Verite LaLa terrace Musashikosugi store opened.
・April 28th ;
verite Lazona Kawasaki store opened.
Monthly Summary
(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.
Disclaimer
