  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Verite Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9904   JP3392700005

VERITE CO., LTD.

(9904)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
Summary

Verite : February 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

03/08/2022 | 11:21pm EST
March 9, 2022

February 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.

Representative : Jhaveri Arpan

Code : 9904 2nd Section, TSE)

Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 0454158870

https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html

2021

2022

Total

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2nd Q

1st H

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Q

2nd H

YTD

Sales

674.7%

426.7%

114.1%

216.6%

95.1%

98.7%

93.4%

95.5%

125.4%

107.7%

115.9%

115.6%

113.2%

119.1%

91.2%

104.8%

110.1%

117.2%

Total

Footfall

494.1%

312.8%

101.5%

190.9%

96.7%

94.5%

94.3%

95.2%

123.4%

108.8%

116.4%

114.2%

113.3%

119.2%

92.6%

106.4%

110.6%

116.6%

Company

Ave.

Customer

136.5%

136.4%

112.5%

113.4%

98.4%

104.4%

99.0%

100.4%

101.6%

99.0%

99.6%

101.2%

100.0%

99.9%

98.5%

98.5%

99.6%

100.5%

Spend

Sales

646.2%

412.1%

113.6%

212.3%

92.5%

91.6%

89.1%

91.0%

120.3%

96.1%

109.3%

112.1%

105.9%

114.9%

88.2%

101.4%

104.2%

111.8%

Existing

Footfall

474.6%

293.6%

99.3%

184.1%

93.5%

87.8%

88.4%

90.0%

117.5%

100.7%

109.0%

108.1%

106.2%

113.4%

87.1%

100.9%

104.1%

110.4%

Store

Ave.

Customer

136.2%

140.4%

114.4%

115.3%

98.9%

104.3%

100.7%

101.1%

102.4%

95.5%

100.3%

103.7%

99.8%

101.3%

101.1%

100.5%

100.1%

101.2%

Spend

Unit : store Upper part : # stores in 2021/22 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY

2021

2022

The Number of Stores

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Number of stores

92

92

92

93

93

94

95

95

95

94

95

as of the end of month

+3

+3

+2

+4

+4

+5

+6

+6

+5

+4

+5

74

74

74

75

75

75

76

76

76

75

76

+4

+4

+3

+5

+5

+5

+6

+6

+5

+4

+5

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

15

15

-1

-1

-1

-1

-1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of existing stores

86

86

86

87

87

87

87

87

87

88

87

Store Summary

February 22nd ; Verite Musashi Urawa store opened.

Monthly Summary

Due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, some of our stores had reduced the opening hours as large commercial facilities reduced their store hours. The number of stores with shortened hours is as follows.

Reducing store hours information for February 2022

5 out of 76 stores

0 out of 3 stores

0 out of 1 stores

0 out of 15 stores

(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.

Disclaimer

Verite Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart VERITE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Verite Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
Arpan Jhaveri Director & Senior General Manager-Sales
Hirobumi Yonehata CFO, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Hidenori Ikawa Outside Director
Vismay Rohit Bankaria Outside Director
Ankur Naresh Mehta Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITE CO., LTD.6.42%113
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD.-3.59%6 261
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED-28.85%3 242
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-31.55%2 993
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-8.29%1 462
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.33%1 394