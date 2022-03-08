Verite : February 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

March 9, 2022
February 2022 Flash Report vs. LY
Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.
Representative : Jhaveri Arpan
（Code : 9904 2nd Section, TSE)
Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 045（415）8870
https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
1st Q
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
2nd Q
|
1st H
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
3rd Q
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
4th Q
|
2nd H
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
674.7%
|
426.7%
|
114.1%
|
216.6%
|
95.1%
|
98.7%
|
93.4%
|
95.5%
|
125.4%
|
107.7%
|
115.9%
|
115.6%
|
113.2%
|
119.1%
|
91.2%
|
|
104.8%
|
110.1%
|
117.2%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footfall
|
494.1%
|
312.8%
|
101.5%
|
190.9%
|
96.7%
|
94.5%
|
94.3%
|
95.2%
|
123.4%
|
108.8%
|
116.4%
|
114.2%
|
113.3%
|
119.2%
|
92.6%
|
|
106.4%
|
110.6%
|
116.6%
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer
|
136.5%
|
136.4%
|
112.5%
|
113.4%
|
98.4%
|
104.4%
|
99.0%
|
100.4%
|
101.6%
|
99.0%
|
99.6%
|
101.2%
|
100.0%
|
99.9%
|
98.5%
|
|
98.5%
|
99.6%
|
100.5%
|
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
646.2%
|
412.1%
|
113.6%
|
212.3%
|
92.5%
|
91.6%
|
89.1%
|
91.0%
|
120.3%
|
96.1%
|
109.3%
|
112.1%
|
105.9%
|
114.9%
|
88.2%
|
|
101.4%
|
104.2%
|
111.8%
|
Existing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footfall
|
474.6%
|
293.6%
|
99.3%
|
184.1%
|
93.5%
|
87.8%
|
88.4%
|
90.0%
|
117.5%
|
100.7%
|
109.0%
|
108.1%
|
106.2%
|
113.4%
|
87.1%
|
|
100.9%
|
104.1%
|
110.4%
|
Store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer
|
136.2%
|
140.4%
|
114.4%
|
115.3%
|
98.9%
|
104.3%
|
100.7%
|
101.1%
|
102.4%
|
95.5%
|
100.3%
|
103.7%
|
99.8%
|
101.3%
|
101.1%
|
|
100.5%
|
100.1%
|
101.2%
|
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2021/22 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY
|
|
The Number of Stores
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
92
|
92
|
92
|
93
|
93
|
94
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
94
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as of the end of month
|
+3
|
+3
|
+2
|
+4
|
+4
|
+5
|
+6
|
+6
|
+5
|
+4
|
+5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
74
|
74
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
76
|
76
|
76
|
75
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4
|
+4
|
+3
|
+5
|
+5
|
+5
|
+6
|
+6
|
+5
|
+4
|
+5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of existing stores
|
86
|
86
|
86
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
88
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store Summary
・February 22nd ; Verite Musashi Urawa store opened.
Monthly Summary
Due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, some of our stores had reduced the opening hours as large commercial facilities reduced their store hours. The number of stores with shortened hours is as follows.
Reducing store hours information for February 2022
5 out of 76 stores
0 out of 3 stores
0 out of 1 stores
0 out of 15 stores