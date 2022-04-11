Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Verite Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9904   JP3392700005

VERITE CO., LTD.

(9904)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/11 12:48:01 am EDT
485.00 JPY   -0.61%
03/08VERITE : February 2022 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
02/23Sri Lanka pays for fuel imports as crisis leaves pumps dry, causes power cuts
RE
02/08Verite Co., Ltd. Reports Sales Results for the Month of January 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verite : March 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

04/11/2022 | 12:09am EDT
April 11, 2022

March 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.

Representative : Jhaveri Arpan

Code number : 9904 Standard Tokyo)

Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 0454158870 https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html

2021

2022

Total

SalesTotal CompanyFootfallAve. Customer

Spend

SalesExisting Store

Apr.

MayJun.

1st Q

Footfall

674.7%

426.7%

114.1%

216.6%

494.1%

312.8%

101.5%

190.9%

136.5%

136.4%

112.5%

113.4%

646.2%

412.1%

113.6%

212.3%

474.6%

293.6%

99.3%

184.1%

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2nd Q

Ave. Customer

Spend

95.1%

98.7%

93.4%

95.5%

96.7%

94.5%

94.3%

95.2%

98.4%

104.4%

99.0%

100.4%

92.5%

91.6%

89.1%

91.0%

93.5%

87.8%

88.4%

90.0%

1st H

136.2%

125.4%

123.4%

101.6%

120.3%

117.5%

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Q

140.4%

107.7%

115.9%

115.6%

113.2%

108.8%

116.4%

114.2%

113.3%

99.0%

99.6%

101.2%

100.0%

96.1%

109.3%

112.1%

105.9%

100.7%

109.0%

108.1%

106.2%

114.4%

115.3%

98.9%

104.3%

100.7%

101.1%

102.4%

95.5%

100.3%

103.7%

99.8%

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Q

2nd H

YTD

119.1%

91.2%

104.8%

104.8%

108.9%

115.6%

119.2%

92.6%

106.6%

106.5%

109.8%

115.5%

99.9%

98.5%

98.3%

98.4%

99.2%

100.1%

114.9%

88.2%

101.3%

101.3%

103.6%

110.4%

113.4%

87.1%

98.3%

99.1%

101.4%

106.5%

101.3%

101.1%

99.6%

102.3%

102.2%

103.6%

Unit : store Upper part : # stores in 2021/22

Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY

Due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, some of our stores had reduced the opening hours as large commercial facilities reduced their store hours. The number of stores with shortened hours is as follows.

Store SummaryMonthly Summary

Reducing store hours information for March 2022

  • 5 out of

  • 0 out of

  • 0 out of

  • 0 out of

(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.

76 stores

3 stores

1 stores

15 stores

Disclaimer

Verite Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Arpan Jhaveri Director & Senior General Manager-Sales
Hirobumi Yonehata CFO, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Hidenori Ikawa Outside Director
Vismay Rohit Bankaria Outside Director
Ankur Naresh Mehta Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITE CO., LTD.7.96%106
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.78%6 248
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED-19.41%3 498
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-21.41%3 493
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-6.48%1 471
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.05%1 431