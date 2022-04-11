Verite : March 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

April 11, 2022

March 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.

Representative : Jhaveri Arpan

（Code number : 9904 Standard Tokyo)

Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 045（415）8870 https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html

2021

2022

Total

SalesTotal CompanyFootfallAve. Customer

Spend

SalesExisting Store

Apr.

MayJun.

1st Q

Footfall

674.7%

426.7%

114.1%

216.6%

494.1%

312.8%

101.5%

190.9%

136.5%

136.4%

112.5%

113.4%

646.2%

412.1%

113.6%

212.3%

474.6%

293.6%

99.3%

184.1%

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2nd Q

Ave. Customer

Spend

95.1%

98.7%

93.4%

95.5%

96.7%

94.5%

94.3%

95.2%

98.4%

104.4%

99.0%

100.4%

92.5%

91.6%

89.1%

91.0%

93.5%

87.8%

88.4%

90.0%

1st H

136.2%

125.4%

123.4%

101.6%

120.3%

117.5%

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Q

140.4%

107.7%

115.9%

115.6%

113.2%

108.8%

116.4%

114.2%

113.3%

99.0%

99.6%

101.2%

100.0%

96.1%

109.3%

112.1%

105.9%

100.7%

109.0%

108.1%

106.2%

114.4%

115.3%

98.9%

104.3%

100.7%

101.1%

102.4%

95.5%

100.3%

103.7%

99.8%

Jan. Feb. Mar. 4th Q 2nd H YTD 119.1% 91.2% 104.8% 104.8% 108.9% 115.6% 119.2% 92.6% 106.6% 106.5% 109.8% 115.5% 99.9% 98.5% 98.3% 98.4% 99.2% 100.1% 114.9% 88.2% 101.3% 101.3% 103.6% 110.4% 113.4% 87.1% 98.3% 99.1% 101.4% 106.5% 101.3% 101.1% 99.6% 102.3% 102.2% 103.6%

（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2021/22

Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY

Due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, some of our stores had reduced the opening hours as large commercial facilities reduced their store hours. The number of stores with shortened hours is as follows.

Store SummaryMonthly Summary

Reducing store hours information for March 2022

5 out of

0 out of

0 out of

0 out of

(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.

76 stores

3 stores

1 stores

15 stores