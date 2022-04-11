Verite : March 2022 Flash Report vs. LY

April 11, 2022
March 2022 Flash Report vs. LY
Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.
Representative : Jhaveri Arpan
（Code number : 9904 Standard Tokyo)
Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 045（415）8870 https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html
2021
2022
Total
SalesTotal CompanyFootfallAve. Customer
Spend
SalesExisting Store
Apr.
MayJun.
1st Q
Footfall
674.7%
426.7%
114.1%
216.6%
494.1%
312.8%
101.5%
190.9%
136.5%
136.4%
112.5%
113.4%
646.2%
412.1%
113.6%
212.3%
474.6%
293.6%
99.3%
184.1%
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
2nd Q
Ave. Customer
Spend
95.1%
98.7%
93.4%
95.5%
96.7%
94.5%
94.3%
95.2%
98.4%
104.4%
99.0%
100.4%
92.5%
91.6%
89.1%
91.0%
93.5%
87.8%
88.4%
90.0%
1st H
136.2%
125.4%
123.4%
101.6%
120.3%
117.5%
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3rd Q
140.4%
107.7%
115.9%
115.6%
113.2%
108.8%
116.4%
114.2%
113.3%
99.0%
99.6%
101.2%
100.0%
96.1%
109.3%
112.1%
105.9%
100.7%
109.0%
108.1%
106.2%
114.4%
115.3%
98.9%
104.3%
100.7%
101.1%
102.4%
95.5%
100.3%
103.7%
99.8%
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
4th Q
|
2nd H
|
YTD
|
119.1%
|
91.2%
|
104.8%
|
104.8%
|
108.9%
|
115.6%
|
119.2%
|
92.6%
|
106.6%
|
106.5%
|
109.8%
|
115.5%
|
99.9%
|
98.5%
|
98.3%
|
98.4%
|
99.2%
|
100.1%
|
114.9%
|
88.2%
|
101.3%
|
101.3%
|
103.6%
|
110.4%
|
113.4%
|
87.1%
|
98.3%
|
99.1%
|
101.4%
|
106.5%
|
101.3%
|
101.1%
|
99.6%
|
102.3%
|
102.2%
|
103.6%
（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2021/22
Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY
Due to the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, some of our stores had reduced the opening hours as large commercial facilities reduced their store hours. The number of stores with shortened hours is as follows.
Store SummaryMonthly Summary
Reducing store hours information for March 2022
-
5 out of
-
0 out of
-
0 out of
-
0 out of
(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.
76 stores
3 stores
1 stores
15 stores
Disclaimer
