Verite : March 2023 Flash Report vs. LY

（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2022/23 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY
2022
2023
The Number of Stores
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Number of stores
98
98
99
99
99
99
100
100
100
100
98
99
as of the end of month
+6
+6
+7
+6
+6
+5
+5
+5
+5
+6
+3
+4
79
79
80
80
80
80
81
81
81
81
80
80
+5
+5
+6
+5
+5
+5
+5
+5
+5
+6
+4
+4
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-1
0
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
15
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of existing stores
87
91
91
91
91
91
92
93
93
93
92
92
Store Summary
・March 3rd ;
MAHARAJA DIAMOND Koshigaya store reopened after renovation.
Monthly Summary
In response to the reduced operating hours of large commercial facilities due to the impact of the novel coronavirus infection, some Vérité stores continue to operate with reduced hours (as of March 31, 2023 : 4 stores).
(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.