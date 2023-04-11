Advanced search
    9904   JP3392700005

VERITE CO., LTD.

(9904)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:09:05 2023-04-11 am EDT
352.00 JPY   +0.57%
Verite : March 2023 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
Verite : February 2023 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
Verite Co., Ltd. Announces Sales Results for the Month of February 2023
CI
Verite : March 2023 Flash Report vs. LY

04/11/2023 | 12:17am EDT
April 11, 2023

March 2023 Flash Report vs. LY

Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.

Representative : Jhaveri Arpan

Code number : 9904 Standard Tokyo

Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 0454158870

https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html

2022

2023

Total

Sales

Total

Footfall

Company

Ave.

Customer

Spend

Sales

Existing

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Q

120.3%

118.3%

108.8%

115.1%

121.5%

126.5%

111.5%

119.5%

98.9%

93.5%

97.6%

96.3%

115.2%

111.7%

105.1%

110.0%

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2nd Q

1st H

108.2%

92.7%

111.1%

104.6%

109.1%

102.8%

103.0%

107.7%

104.4%

111.3%

105.3%

90.0%

103.1%

100.1%

98.0%

105.8%

90.9%

104.3%

100.9%

104.8%

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Q

94.1%

94.6%

96.0%

95.0%

101.5%

94.9%

95.7%

97.1%

92.7%

99.7%

100.4%

97.9%

89.6%

90.9%

93.4%

91.5%

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Q

2nd H

YTD

101.9%

113.3%

94.2%

101.4%

98.1%

102.9%

98.9%

108.9%

91.9%

98.9%

97.9%

103.9%

103.1%

104.0%

102.4%

102.6%

100.2%

99.0%

98.6%

108.1%

90.2%

97.5%

94.5%

99.1%

Store

Footfall

Ave.

Customer

Spend

113.3%

116.5%

104.3%

111.1%

97.4%

98.0%

102.9%

99.4%

104.7%

95.3%

89.8%

91.2%

91.9%

101.7%

95.9%

100.8%

99.1%

108.7%

92.8%

101.4%

101.5%

100.1%

94.0%

101.2%

102.5%

99.5%

94.7%

103.6%

88.0%

94.5%

93.2%

98.4%

104.1%

104.3%

102.5%

103.1%

101.4%

100.7%

Unit : store Upper part : # stores in 2022/23 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY

2022

2023

The Number of Stores

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Number of stores

98

98

99

99

99

99

100

100

100

100

98

99

as of the end of month

+6

+6

+7

+6

+6

+5

+5

+5

+5

+6

+3

+4

79

79

80

80

80

80

81

81

81

81

80

80

+5

+5

+6

+5

+5

+5

+5

+5

+5

+6

+4

+4

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

2

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

+1

+1

+1

+1

+1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of existing stores

87

91

91

91

91

91

92

93

93

93

92

92

Store Summary

March 3rd ;

MAHARAJA DIAMOND Koshigaya store reopened after renovation.

Monthly Summary

In response to the reduced operating hours of large commercial facilities due to the impact of the novel coronavirus infection, some Vérité stores continue to operate with reduced hours (as of March 31, 2023 : 4 stores).

(Note) The revenue recognition standard has been changed from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This data has been calculated using the method before the application of the new standard.

Disclaimer

Verite Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 04:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Arpan Jhaveri Director & Senior General Manager-Sales
Hirobumi Yonehata CFO, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Hidenori Ikawa Outside Director
Vismay Rohit Bankaria Outside Director
Ankur Naresh Mehta Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITE CO., LTD.-1.41%72
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD.5.52%4 565
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED5.84%3 255
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-7.19%2 265
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED17.24%2 034
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED7.92%1 793
