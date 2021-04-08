Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Verite Co., Ltd.    9904   JP3392700005

VERITE CO., LTD.

(9904)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/07
409 JPY   +1.24%
12:02aVERITE  : March 2021 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
03/30VERITE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07VERITE  : February 2021 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verite : March 2021 Flash Report vs. LY

04/08/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 8, 2021

March 2021 Flash Report vs. LY

Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.

Representative : Jhaveri Arpan

Code : 9904 2nd Section, TSE)

Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 0454158870

https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html

2020

2021

Total

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Q

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2nd Q

1st H

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Q

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Q

2nd H

YTD

Sales

13.6%

21.6%

84.4%

43.2%

102.8%

113.5%

92.8%

101.6%

76.2%

119.8%

106.9%

102.5%

108.9%

93.1%

107.2%

141.9%

114.6%

111.7%

94.1%

Total

Footfall

16.9%

26.0%

80.2%

43.0%

90.5%

96.7%

83.3%

89.7%

68.0%

105.1%

92.6%

90.3%

94.8%

81.9%

101.2%

128.8%

101.7%

98.2%

82.8%

Company

Ave.

Customer

80.5%

82.8%

105.3%

100.5%

113.7%

117.4%

111.4%

113.2%

112.1%

113.9%

115.4%

113.6%

114.8%

113.6%

106.0%

110.2%

112.7%

113.7%

113.7%

Spend

Sales

13.6%

21.3%

87.1%

43.6%

103.4%

108.0%

90.0%

99.3%

75.4%

123.2%

112.3%

100.2%

110.5%

91.2%

105.8%

137.8%

112.0%

111.3%

93.4%

Existing

Footfall

17.0%

26.3%

80.1%

43.0%

90.1%

92.8%

81.9%

88.0%

67.2%

107.2%

95.0%

86.9%

94.4%

79.3%

98.1%

125.4%

98.7%

96.5%

81.7%

Store

Ave.

Customer

79.7%

81.0%

108.7%

101.5%

114.8%

116.3%

109.9%

112.8%

112.1%

114.9%

118.3%

115.3%

117.0%

114.9%

107.8%

109.9%

113.6%

115.3%

114.2%

Spend

Unit : store Upper part : # stores in 2020/21 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY

2020

2021

The Number of Stores

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Number of stores

89

89

90

89

89

89

89

89

90

90

90

88

as of the end of month

+1

+1

+2

+3

+3

+2

0

0

+2

+2

+2

-1

70

70

71

70

70

70

70

70

71

71

71

71

+2

+2

+3

+3

+3

+2

0

0

+2

+2

+2

+1

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

3

2

-1

-1

-1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

14

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-1

Number of existing stores

84

84

84

85

84

84

85

87

87

87

87

87

Store Summary

March 28th ; Maharaja Diamond Tokyo-Bay store temporarily closed due to renovation.

March 28th ; Velicia Mito-Uchihara-AEON closed

Monthly Summary

Due to the effects of the new coronavirus infection, 10 out of the total 88 stores are operating on reduced hours as of the end of March.

Stores that were open for fewer hours have not been excluded from the total number of existing stores or total company in the monthly sales data calculations.

Reducing store hours information as of the end of March

10

out of

71 stores

0

out of

2 stores

0

out of

1 store

0

out of

14 stores

Disclaimer

Verite Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERITE CO., LTD.
12:02aVERITE  : March 2021 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
03/30VERITE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/07VERITE  : February 2021 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
01/12VERITE  : Vérité's December 2020 Sales Surpass 100%
MT
2020VERITE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020VERITE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Malaysia palm oil workers discouraged from going home, rights groups say
RE
2020VERITE  : Vérité's October Sales Soar Nearly 120%
MT
2020VERITE  : August 2020 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
2020VERITE  : July 2020 Flash Report vs. LY
PU
More news
Chart VERITE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Verite Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arpan Jhaveri President, CEO & Representative Director
Hirobumi Yonehata CFO, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Hidenori Ikawa Outside Director
Masato Nishii Managing Director & Manager-Wholesale Products
Vismay Rohit Bankaria Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITE CO., LTD.45.55%100
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.7.33%104 852
KERING-0.24%88 087
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.22%84 803
ROSS STORES, INC.0.49%44 042
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.18%38 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ