|
Verite : March 2021 Flash Report vs. LY
April 8, 2021
March 2021 Flash Report vs. LY
Company : Vérité Co., Ltd.
Representative : Jhaveri Arpan
（Code : 9904 2nd Section, TSE)
Contact : Business Planning Division TEL 045（415）8870
https://www.verite.jp/aboutus/irinfo.html
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
1st Q
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
2nd Q
|
1st H
|
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
3rd Q
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
4th Q
|
2nd H
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
13.6%
|
21.6%
|
84.4%
|
43.2%
|
102.8%
|
113.5%
|
92.8%
|
101.6%
|
76.2%
|
|
119.8%
|
106.9%
|
102.5%
|
108.9%
|
93.1%
|
107.2%
|
141.9%
|
114.6%
|
111.7%
|
94.1%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footfall
|
|
16.9%
|
26.0%
|
80.2%
|
43.0%
|
90.5%
|
96.7%
|
83.3%
|
89.7%
|
68.0%
|
|
105.1%
|
92.6%
|
90.3%
|
94.8%
|
81.9%
|
101.2%
|
128.8%
|
101.7%
|
98.2%
|
82.8%
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer
|
|
80.5%
|
82.8%
|
105.3%
|
100.5%
|
113.7%
|
117.4%
|
111.4%
|
113.2%
|
112.1%
|
|
113.9%
|
115.4%
|
113.6%
|
114.8%
|
113.6%
|
106.0%
|
110.2%
|
112.7%
|
113.7%
|
113.7%
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
13.6%
|
21.3%
|
87.1%
|
43.6%
|
103.4%
|
108.0%
|
90.0%
|
99.3%
|
75.4%
|
|
123.2%
|
112.3%
|
100.2%
|
110.5%
|
91.2%
|
105.8%
|
137.8%
|
112.0%
|
111.3%
|
93.4%
|
Existing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footfall
|
|
17.0%
|
26.3%
|
80.1%
|
43.0%
|
90.1%
|
92.8%
|
81.9%
|
88.0%
|
67.2%
|
|
107.2%
|
95.0%
|
86.9%
|
94.4%
|
79.3%
|
98.1%
|
125.4%
|
98.7%
|
96.5%
|
81.7%
|
Store
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ave.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer
|
|
79.7%
|
81.0%
|
108.7%
|
101.5%
|
114.8%
|
116.3%
|
109.9%
|
112.8%
|
112.1%
|
|
114.9%
|
118.3%
|
115.3%
|
117.0%
|
114.9%
|
107.8%
|
109.9%
|
113.6%
|
115.3%
|
114.2%
|
|
Spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Unit : store） Upper part : # stores in 2020/21 Lower part : increase/decrease vs same month LY
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
The Number of Stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of stores
|
89
|
89
|
90
|
89
|
89
|
89
|
89
|
89
|
90
|
90
|
90
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as of the end of month
|
+1
|
+1
|
+2
|
+3
|
+3
|
+2
|
0
|
0
|
+2
|
+2
|
+2
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
70
|
71
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
71
|
71
|
71
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2
|
+2
|
+3
|
+3
|
+3
|
+2
|
0
|
0
|
+2
|
+2
|
+2
|
+1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
-1
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of existing stores
|
84
|
84
|
84
|
85
|
84
|
84
|
85
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Store Summary
・March 28th ; Maharaja Diamond Tokyo-Bay store temporarily closed due to renovation.
・March 28th ; Velicia Mito-Uchihara-AEON closed
Monthly Summary
Due to the effects of the new coronavirus infection, 10 out of the total 88 stores are operating on reduced hours as of the end of March.
Stores that were open for fewer hours have not been excluded from the total number of existing stores or total company in the monthly sales data calculations.
Reducing store hours information as of the end of March
|
10
|
out of
|
71 stores
|
0
|
out of
|
2 stores
|
0
|
out of
|
1 store
|
0
|
out of
|
14 stores
Disclaimer
Verite Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:01:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about VERITE CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VERITE CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish