  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritex Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBTX   US9234511080

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.

(VBTX)
  Report
VERITEX : ANNOUNCES INCREASE AND EXTENSION TO ITS STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM (Form 8-K)

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE AND EXTENSION TO ITS STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM
Dallas, TX - September 15, 2021 - The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (the 'Company') authorized an increase and extension of its stock buyback program (the 'Stock Buyback Program') pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase shares of its outstanding common stock. The Stock Buyback Program authorized the Company to purchase up to $175.0 million of its outstanding common stock and that amount has been increased by the Board to $250.0 million. The Board also authorized an extension of the expiration date of the Stock Buyback Program from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022. The shares may be repurchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time, depending upon market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The Stock Buyback Program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to its expiration date. As of September 14, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately $163.8 million, or 6,522,823 shares, of its common stock through the Stock Buyback Program which includes 222,851 shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2021.
About Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of Veritex's quarterly cash dividend, the impact of certain changes in Veritex's accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, Veritex's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'projects,' 'estimates,' 'plans' and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' sections of Veritex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be

considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex's behalf may issue.

Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations:
investorrelations@veritexbank.com


Disclaimer

Veritex Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
