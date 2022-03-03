Veritex : Announces Acquisition of interLINK

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Veritex Holdings, Inc.'s ("Veritex") proposed acquisition of interLINK, including the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the ability to complete the acquisition, the ability to obtain any required regulatory or other approvals, authorizations or consents in connection with the acquisition, disruption from the acquisition making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers or other parties with whom Veritex or interLINK have business relationships, diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues, the reaction to the acquisition of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties, any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services arising from the acquisition, including integration plans, and the treatment of certain deposits via interLINK as not being brokered deposits for any supervisory purpose; the impact of certain changes in Veritex's accounting policies, standards and interpretations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto; and Veritex's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "seeks," "targets," "outlooks," "plans" and similar
expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking
statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Veritex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex's behalf may issue.
This presentation also includes industry and trade association data, forecasts and information that Veritex has prepared based, in part, upon data, forecasts and information obtained from independent trade associations, industry publications and surveys, government agencies and other information publicly available to Veritex, which information may be specific to particular markets or geographic locations. Some data is also based on Veritex's good faith estimates, which are derived from management's knowledge of the industry and independent sources. Industry publications, surveys and forecasts generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Although Veritex believes these sources are reliable, Veritex has not independently verified the information contained therein. While Veritex is not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry data presented in this presentation, Veritex's estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors. Similarly, Veritex believes that its internal research is reliable, even though such research has not been verified by independent sources.
2
Proven Executive Management
Malcolm Holland III
Chairman, President &
Chief Executive Officer
40 years of banking experience
Founded Veritex in 2010
Served in various analyst, lending and executive management positions in Dallas area since 1982
Received Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University
Terry Earley
Senior Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
30+ years of banking experience
Joined Veritex in 2019 via merger with Green Bancorp
Previously the CFO of Green Bancorp and Yadkin Financial, the CEO of Rocky Mountain Bank and the CFO of RBC Centura
Received Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Certified Public Accountant
David Gareis
President
Joined interLINK's platform in December 2011
Previously served as President at Intermedium Financial, prior to StoneCastle's acquisition
Spent eight years at Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management and financial technology company
Received Bachelor of Arts from Franklin and Marshall College and an MBA in Finance from the University of Delaware
3
Veritex - a Leading Growth-Centric Texas Bank
By the Numbers
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas
Focused on relationship-driven
FY 2021
Scale & Scarcity
Commenced banking operations in 2010;
commercial and private banking
Top 10
$9.8B
across a variety of industries
completed IPO in 2014
Texas Based Bank
Total Assets
Profitability& Efficiency
17.6%
49.3%
Dallas /
Operating ROATCE1
Operating Efficiency Ratio1
Ft. Worth
Truth in Texas Banking
ConsistentGrowth
$5.4B
15.7%
Houston
2021 Loan Production
2020 to 2021 Loan Growth
2
(33) Branches
Asset Sensitive
76%
+6.6%
Rate Sensitive Loans / Total Loans3
▲ in NII to +100bps ▲ in Rates
2019
2020
2021
Capital and Credit
9.9%
0.51%
Best Banks to Work for
Fastest Growing Companies
Fastest Growing Companies
By
By
By
CET1 Ratio (Pro Forma) 4
NPAs / Total Assets
Note: Financial data as of the twelve months ended December 31, 2021; Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; American Banker; FORTUNE Magazine
1Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this presentation for a description and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures; 2 Loans held for investment excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP loans; 3 Reflects loans re-pricing in the next 12 months; 4 Pro forma CET1 Ratio reflects the impact from the proposed acquisition of interLINK and proposed $150 million common equity base offering
4
The Perfect Match: Veritex's Acquisition of interLINK1
History of strong broker / dealer retention with
deposits on or off balance sheet
Expectation of run-ratedouble-digit EPS
granular, retail customer base
Modern, branchless distribution aligned
accretion and >25% internal rate of return
No assumed credit risk; go-forward asset
with actions to deliver innovative digital-first
growth subject to VBTX underwriting standards
solutions
1 Transaction agreement entered into on March 3, 2022, consummation of acquisition subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals; 2 Takes into account single bank pass-through FDIC insurance coverage to underlying broker/dealer customers. Post-closing, interLINK platform to operate within Veritex Community Bank. Expect that deposits allocated by interLINK platform to Veritex Community Bank will not be treated as brokered deposits under FDIC regulations based on self-placement exception and eligibility of certain network broker/dealers for one or more designated exceptions. Deposits not allocated to Veritex Community Bank swept to unaffiliated banks in network
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Veritex Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 15:50:01 UTC.