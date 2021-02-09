Log in
Veritex Holdings, Inc.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.

(VBTX)
Veritex : Community Bank Opens Satellite Office in Houston Memorial Area

02/09/2021
Veritex Bank expands with new office concept for growing Houston team

Veritex Community Bank has announced it has signed a lease on first generation office space at the newly constructed Village Tower, 9655 Katy Freeway, near Memorial City. In an effort to meet the needs of the growing Veritex Corporate, Commercial and Industrial banking teams, Veritex Bank partnered with CBRE to find a location that would allow for continued growth.

Village Towers - Houston, TX. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We were considering new office space prior to COVID-19, and as the year progressed, we carefully observed how our team functions. The need for office space to meet clients whether that is in person or video conferencing still exists as well as the ability to collaborate with other team members in a safe way,” said Jon Heine, Houston Market President. “Having just been recognized as one of Fortune’s 100 fastest growing companies, we found the timing to be perfect to add a west Houston location.”

The new lease is comprised of 12,200 square feet of office space and prominent vertical signage on the façade of Village Towers. The amenity rich property includes a gym, oversized conference center, ample dining options such as Masraff’s, Texadelphia, Treebeards, and more.

About Veritex Bank

Veritex Community Bank is a mid-sized community bank serving its customers with a full suite of banking products and services. The bank has over 40 branch locations in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, Texas, with total assets of over $8 billion. The bank, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, specializes in providing depository and credit services small- to mid-size businesses, which have been largely neglected by national banks. The name “Veritex” is derived from the Latin word “veritas,” meaning truth, and “Texas.”


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 309 M - -
Net income 2020 74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 1 404 M 1 404 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 86,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,20 $
Last Close Price 28,45 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Malcolm Holland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry S. Earley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Bryan Chief Information Officer
LaVonda Renfro Executive Vice President
Mark Charles Griege Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC.10.87%1 404
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.10.29%427 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.17%286 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%270 014
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 273
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%194 838
