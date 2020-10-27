Veritex : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
10/27/2020 | 05:00pm EDT
V E R I T E X
Investor Presentation
3rd Quarter 2020
Safe Harbor
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of Veritex Holdings, Inc.'s ("Veritex") quarterly cash dividend, impact of certain changes in Veritex's accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, Veritex's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Veritex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex's behalf may issue.
This presentation also includes industry and trade association data, forecasts and information that Veritex has prepared based, in part, upon data, forecasts and information obtained from independent trade associations, industry publications and surveys, government agencies and other information publicly available to Veritex, which information may be specific to particular markets or geographic locations. Some data is also based on Veritex's good faith estimates, which are derived from management's knowledge of the industry and independent sources. Industry publications, surveys and forecasts generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Although Veritex believes these sources are reliable, Veritex has not independently verified the information contained therein. While Veritex is not aware of any misstatements regarding the industry data presented in this presentation, Veritex's estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors. Similarly, Veritex believes that its internal research is reliable, even though such research has not been verified by independent sources.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Veritex reports its results in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in managing its business provide meaningful information to investors about underlying trends in its business. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding Veritex's results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation:
Tangible book value per common share;
Tangible common equity to tangible assets;
Returns on average tangible common equity;
Operating earnings;
Pre-tax,pre-provision operating earnings;
Diluted operating earnings per share ("EPS");
Pre-tax,pre-provision operating return on average assets;
Operating return on average tangible common equity;
Operating efficiency ratio;
Operating noninterest income;
Operating noninterest expense;
Adjusted net interest margin.
Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this presentation for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Third Quarter Overview
Strong PTPP
Earnings
Building
Reserves
Capital Strong
& Growing
Loan and
Deposit Growth
Pre-tax,pre-provision operating earnings of $39.3 million - 1.82% of average assets annualized1
Net income of $22.9 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share ("EPS")
Provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $10.1 million for the quarter
Allowance for credit losses coverage increased to 2.10% of total loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse ("MW") and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, compared to 2.01% in 2Q20
Net charge-offs of $2.5 million for the quarter, or 4 bps to average loans outstanding
Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics - growth in total common equity tier 1 capital of $20.9 million
Declared quarterly dividend of $0.17
No share repurchases during the third quarter. Intent is to be active with remaining $31 million in available buyback. Extended expiration date to March 31, 2021.
Total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse and PPP, increased $63.2 million, or 4.4% linked quarter annualized, compared to 2Q20
Mortgage warehouse lending (counter cyclical) increased 23.3% compared to 2Q20
Total deposits grew $97.0 million, or 6.3% annualized
Average cost of total deposits decreased to 0.46% from 0.59% as of 2Q20
Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this presentation for a description and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
