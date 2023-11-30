Veritiv Corporation(NYSE:VRTV) dropped from S&P 1000

Veritiv Corporation is a service provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions and print-based products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print Solutions. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions for customers based in North America and in key global markets. This segment services its customers with a full spectrum of packaging product materials within corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, and rigid and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, breakroom and other supplies in product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals and skincare, primarily in North America. The Print Solutions segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing and copying products and services primarily in North America.