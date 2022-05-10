Log in
Veritone Expands Partnership with the United States Golf Association to Include Programmatic Licensing of Iconic Golf Championships

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Veritone’s portfolio of AI solutions bolsters USGA’s content licensing business

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, today announced it has signed a deal with the United States Golf Association (USGA), expanding Veritone’s existing championship video archival partnership with the USGA to include programmatic licensing of USGA’s video archive. Renowned for its 15 national championships, where the world’s top amateur and professional golfers compete at some of the most iconic venues in America, the USGA will add more unique video and photos to its premium content library portfolio, which can be licensed globally across a wide range of creative projects including films, online digital, commercials, documentaries and new immersive digital experiences such as the metaverse.

“Veritone has been a great partner and we’re excited to expand our relationship with them,” said USGA Chief Commercial Officer Jon Podany. “Their breadth of customers and innovative AI solutions will expose our vast library of footage to a much wider audience. Our national championships showcase men, women, junior, senior, professional, amateur and now the disabled golf community, so we have a lot to offer content buyers.”

Dating its rich history back to 1895 with the creation of the first U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Amateur, the USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. The USGA promotes and conserves the true spirit of the game and showcases the world’s best through its 15 championships.

“Veritone is thrilled to continue to grow our existing partnership with the USGA,” said Sean King, senior vice president of Commercial Services, Veritone. “USGA championships, from amateur to professional, tell a complete and fascinating story of golf, its history, its players and the places that have launched careers, defined the greats and inspired young people to play the game. That makes for great content for sports lovers. For content creators, Veritone provides a one-stop, best-in-class platform where everything they need can be sourced and licensed at speed and at scale.”

Both content buyers and rights holders have relied upon Veritone’s team of experts and proprietary AI to support their projects and ensure seamless content delivery for nearly two decades. Top documentarians, producers, directors, and creatives trust Veritone to provide them with exclusive content including iconic and historic moments that they can’t simply buy from a generic stock footage site. Veritone’s proven enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to help companies simplify complex problems and streamline workflows. Powering a suite of industry-focused AI solutions and pre-built applications, as well as experience-driven professional and managed services, Veritone offers a holistic approach to content and advertising.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit www.usga.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2022
