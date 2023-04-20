Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:52:27 2023-04-20 pm EDT
4.880 USD   -11.91%
02:31pVeritone Generative AI Wins Major Awards at the NAB Show 2023 Including Product of the Year
BU
08:14aBofA Securities Downgrades Veritone to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $5 From $8
MT
04/19Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on May 2nd
BU
Summary 
Summary

Veritone Generative AI Wins Major Awards at the NAB Show 2023 Including Product of the Year

04/20/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
AI technology leader recognized for transformation, innovation and monetization

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced its Generative AI platform won two prestigious awards at the NAB Show 2023, including the NAB Product of the Year in the AI and Machine Learning category and the IABM BaM (Broadcast and Media) award in the monetization category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005930/en/

The Veritone Generative AI platform won two prestigious awards at the NAB Show 2023, including the NAB Product of the Year in the AI and Machine Learning category and the IABM BaM (Broadcast and Media) award in the monetization category. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Veritone Generative AI platform won two prestigious awards at the NAB Show 2023, including the NAB Product of the Year in the AI and Machine Learning category and the IABM BaM (Broadcast and Media) award in the monetization category. (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the fourth year Veritone has won the NAB Product of the Year, receiving best new technology in the capitalize AI/ML category for Veritone Avatar in 2022, best new radio technology for Veritone Attribute in 2021, and best new AI/Machine learning technology for Veritone Voice in 2019.

“Winning these two awards is a significant achievement for Veritone and a testament to the power and potential of our generative AI platform,” said Sean King, senior vice president and general manager, Commercial Solutions, Veritone. “NAB was a successful show for us by providing a venue to showcase to media, entertainment, sports and advertising companies how we can help them create, manage and monetize their content and drive innovation.”

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 18. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2023 calendar year.

“During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb. “Congratulations to Veritone for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of Veritone Generative AI, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle.”

The IABM BaM Awards recognize outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The BaMs are widely recognized as the gold standard for rewarding Broadcast and Media innovation.

Veritone Generative AI is an enterprise-grade Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that natively supports and orchestrates public large language models — such as GPT-3 and ChatGPT — as well as domain-specific large language models. It is being leveraged in client data, media, and communication workflows across several business segments today, building upon and extending Veritone’s current integrated cognition, conversational AI, and other robust AI/ML offerings.

To learn more about Veritone Generative AI, see demos, and view best practices, please visit www.veritone.com/generativeAI

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2023
