  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Veritone, Inc. : Announces New Engineering and Product Hires and Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

09/03/2021 | 07:52pm EDT
Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, has hired five new senior members of its engineering and product development teams. Veritone also announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors has granted equity awards to these new employees under its Inducement Grant Plan, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These equity awards consist of (i) options to purchase an aggregate of 93,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and (ii) restricted stock units representing the right to receive upon vesting an aggregate of 64,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The stock options granted to the new employees have ten-year terms and exercise prices ranging from $17.40 to $21.66 per share, equal to the closing stock prices of the Company’s common stock on the grant dates. Such stock options vest over a period of four years, with 25% of the shares underlying each stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continuous employment with the Company through the relevant vesting date. The restricted stock units granted to the new employees vest in equal installments on the anniversaries of the vesting start date over two or four years, in each case subject to the employee’s continuous employment with the Company through the relevant vesting date. None of the new employees are executive officers of Veritone.

About Veritone, Inc.

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of AI technology and solutions. Veritone, Inc.’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Veritone, Inc.’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 99,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -57,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,69 $
Average target price 36,60 $
Spread / Average Target 68,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Albert Brown Senior Vice President-Engineering
Scott Bogdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-23.76%713
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.18.70%258 603
ACCENTURE PLC31.44%216 241
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.02%194 388
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%125 494
INFOSYS LIMITED34.50%98 133