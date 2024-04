Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This presentation of Veritone, Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We have included important factors in the cautionary statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports that we have filed and may in the future file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors sections, that we believe could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Those factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to expand our aiWARE SaaS business; declines or limited growth in the market for AI-based software applications and concerns over the use of AI that may hinder the adoption of AI technologies; our requirements for additional capital and liquidity to support our operations, our business growth, service our debt obligations and refinance maturing debt obligations, and the availability of such capital on acceptable terms, if at all; our reliance upon a limited number of key customers for a significant portion of our revenue; declines in customers' usage of our products and other offerings; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to successfully integrate our recent acquisition of Broadbean; our identification of existing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; fluctuations in our results over time; the impact of seasonality on our business; our ability to manage our growth, including through acquisitions and our expansion into international markets; our ability to enhance our existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; actions by our competitors, partners and others that may block us from using the technology in our aiWARE platform, offering it for free to the public or making it cost prohibitive to continue to incorporate technologies into our platform; interruptions, performance problems or security issues with our technology and infrastructure, or that of our third party service providers; the impact of the continuing economic disruption caused by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the war in Israel, financial instability, inflation rates and the responses by central banking authorities to control inflation, monetary supply shifts and the threat of recession in the United States and around the world on our business operations and those of our existing and potential customers. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Before you invest, you should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents the Company has filed and may in the future file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company. You may obtain these documents for free on the Company's website or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

In addition to the Company's financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables detailing the items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciling such non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the Appendix.

The Company has provided these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP measures differently. These non-GAAP measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP.

This presentation also contains information using industry publications that generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but such information may not be accurate or complete. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the information from these industry publications, we have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources nor have we ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied on therein.