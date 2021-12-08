Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritone : Investor Presentation December 2021

12/08/2021 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

aiWARE :

The Leading Enterprise AI Platform

UBS Global TMT Conference | December 2021

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This presentation of Veritone, Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward- looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We have included important factors in the cautionary statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors sections, that we believe could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Before you invest, you should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company. You may obtain these documents for free on the Company's website or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

In addition to the Company's GAAP financial results, this presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables detailing the items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciling such non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.

The Company has provided these non-GAAP measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP measures differently. These non-GAAP measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP.

This presentation also contains information using industry publications that generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but such information may not be accurate or complete. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the information from these industry publications, we have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources nor have we ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied on therein.

This presentation is being made exclusively to qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States except to QIBs in reliance on Rule 144A of the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale is not permitted. Any purchaser of such securities will be deemed to have made certain representations and acknowledgements, including, without limitation, that the purchaser is a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

Veritone - A Leader in Enterprise AI

Veritone is a leader in enterprise AI software, services, and applications, helping companies transform their operations and solve the complexities of digital information today. With our AI solutions and rich partner ecosystem, our customers can address their current and future challenges, empowering them to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making, and gain a competitive edge.

PARTNERS

CUSTOMERS

Processing ~100,000 hours

Every Day...

Founded in

2014

NASDAQ:

VERI

35

Issued U.S. & Foreign Patents +

93 Pending Applications

500+

Employees

1,800+

SaaS customers including major media &

entertainment names

100+

Partners including Amazon, Google, Microsoft,

Oracle, Snowflake

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ:AQ:VERIVERI 3

Veritone Mission

Veritone is a leading enterprise AI software and services provider that activates the digital

transformation of organizations. Our mission is to simply create a better world. One that is safe, dynamic, transparent, and innovative. The proven AI platform, aiWARE, the first proprietary operating system (OS) for AI, was designed to achieve this mission. By acting as the foundation for companies across multiple sectors, aiWARE enables the creation of enterprise-scale AI solutions and bespoke applications for customers and partners across industries.

Removing Bias

Transparency

Energy Efficiency/Resilience

Labor Diversity

Resource Optimization

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ:AQ:VERIVERI 4

Investment Highlights

Unique Operating System for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving Enterprise AI Transformation

Extensible Platform Supported by Large and Growing $100 Billion Enterprise AI Market(1)

Sustained Growth Through Product Innovation and Accelerated by Strategic Inorganic Opportunities

Critical Enterprise Solutions with Growing, and Attractive, Blue Chip Customer base

Founder-Led Entrepreneurial Management Team with Extensive Experience in Building "Data-Centric" Businesses

Track Record of Delivering Sustained YoY Growth Coupled with Attractive Financial Model and High Gross Margins

.

  1. Represents estimated market size in 2025 from Omdia Artificial Intelligence Software Market Forecast, June 29, 2020.

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERITONE, INC.
01:42pVERITONE : Investor Presentation December 2021
PU
12/07Veritone and Vixen Labs Join Forces to Accelerate the Enterprise Adoption of AI Enabled..
BU
12/06Veritone Joins Smart Electric Power Alliance and Utility Analytics Institute to Advance..
BU
12/02The Environmental Protection Agency Embraces Veritone's aiWARE to Meet Transparency Req..
BU
11/25Respeecher Has Partnered with Veritone, a Leader in Enterprise AI, to Deliver Speech-to..
AQ
11/22VERITONE : ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $150 MILLION OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES - Form 8-K
PU
11/22VERITONE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
11/19Veritone to Seek Acquisitions
CI
11/17VERITONE : Consolidated Financial Statements As of December 31, 2020 - Form 8-K/A
PU
11/17VERITONE, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERITONE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 105 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,51 $
Average target price 39,60 $
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Albert Brown Senior Vice President-Engineering
Scott Bogdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-17.36%820
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.19.98%262 985
ACCENTURE PLC42.16%234 553
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.21%175 768
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.41%111 263
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.42%109 033